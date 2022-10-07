NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. VisitNFL.com's transaction hubfor a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
- WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) out for Sunday's game vs. Steelers, headed to injured reserve
- WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) out
- TE Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring) out
- CB Christian Benford (hand) out
- S Jordan Poyer (ribs) out
- WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) out for Sunday's game vs. 49ers
- OLB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) questionable
- CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh) out
- S Xavier Woods (hamstring) questionable
- LT Garett Bolles suffered a broken leg and associated damage in Thursday's loss to Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The injury is potentially season-ending.
- DL Devonte Wyatt (quadricep) questionable to play Sunday against the Giants
- S Adrian Amos (concussion) questionable
- DE Kwity Paye is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain in Thursday's win over Denver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Paye, who was carted off the field, will undergo an MRI on Friday to confirm the nature of the injury.
- QB Daniel Jones (ankle) is off the injury report and will play Sunday vs. Green Bay.
- QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion) out
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) out
- DL Leonard Williams (knee) questionable
- LT Duane Brown (shoulder) is practicing fully Friday and will be a game-time decision against Miami, coach Robert Saleh said. Brown is currently on injured reserve and must be activated by Saturday.