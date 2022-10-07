Around the NFL

Saints' Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Seahawks with Jameis Winston doubtful; Michael Thomas out

Published: Oct 07, 2022 at 04:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Saints are rolling with the Red Rifle for a second straight week.

Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans this weekend when the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks, coach Dennis Allen said Friday. Usual starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) is doubtful for the game after missing New Orleans' Week 4 loss to Minnesota in London.

Receiver Michael Thomas (foot) will also miss his second straight game, Allen said. Jarvis Landry, meanwhile, is questionable with an ankle injury.

The Saints have already dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, contributing to a three-game skid after scoring a comeback win over the Falcons to open the campaign. When Winston played in Weeks 2 and 3, he didn't look like the same quarterback who led New Orleans back from a multi-score deficit in Atlanta, instead appearing uncomfortable and consistently missing targets downfield. Alvin Kamara's absence didn't help matters in Weeks 2 and 4, either, although Latavius Murray (who has since joined the Broncos) and Mark Ingram combined to rush for 87 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts last weekend.

New Orleans will need Dalton to perform similarly to how he did in London, a game in which he completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown. The veteran is considered one of the most reliable backup quarterbacks in the NFL, and his anticipated start Sunday further justifies New Orleans' efforts to acquire him in the offseason.

We'll see if Dalton can produce a win in his second start of 2022.

Related Content

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) doubtful to play vs. Lions

New England quarterback Mac Jones was labeled as doubtful on Friday's injury report ahead of the Patriots' matchup Sunday versus the Lions. Rookie QB Bailey Zappe is in line to play if Jones can't start Sunday.

news

Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) for Week 5 vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out tight end Kyle Pitts for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay due to a hamstring injury.

news

Daniel Jones (ankle) off Giants injury report, expected to start vs. Packers in London

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is off the team's injury report after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4. Jones is expected to start in the Giants' game in London versus the Green Bay Packers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets rookie Sauce Gardner ready to face Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle: 'This is what I dreamed about'

Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is ready for the biggest challenge of his young career Sunday when Gang Green faces Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the explosive Dolphins offense.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy on Justin Fields' league-worst start: 'I don't think he's had a rough month'

Through four games of the 2022 campaign, Justin Fields ranks last in a host of quarterback stats. Despite the struggles, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy chooses to see the positives.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay on victory over Broncos: 'There is no such thing as an ugly win'

Inexplicably, Indianapolis pulled out the 12-9 overtime victory Thursday night in Denver despite dreadful play on offense. Colts owner Jim Irsay knows his team needs to play better but is thrilled it was to escape with the triumph.

news

Broncos WR KJ Hamler 'could have walked in' on final play in loss to Colts

Denver Broncos receiver KJ Hamler slammed his helmet in frustration following an incomplete pass that sealed the 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Russell Wilson takes blame for Broncos' loss to Colts: 'At the end of the day, I have to be better'

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson placed blame for Denver's 12-9 overtime loss Thursday night the only place he could: on his own shoulders.

news

Colts' Stephon Gilmore on big plays vs. Russell Wilson: 'He kept trying me, so I had to make him pay'

Indianapolis CB Stephon Gilmore intercepted Russell Wilson in the end zone late in regulation and then broke up the quarterback's fourth-down pass in overtime to seal the Colts' 12-9 win over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Colts' win over Broncos on Thursday

Faced with fourth-and-1 from the Colts' 5-yard line and down by three points in OT, Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett went for the win, but a Wilson throw into the end zone was broken up by Stephon Gilmore for a 12-9 Indianapolis win.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE