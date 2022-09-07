Rams RB Cam Akers: 'I know I'm healthy. Everybody else will just get to see' Thursday vs. Bills

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers declared himself fully healthy ahead of Thursday's season-opening kickoff against the Buffalo Bills.

"I know I'm healthy," Akers said, via Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register. "Everybody else will just get to see (Thursday). I'm not trying to go show anybody that I'm healthy. I'm just going to play my game."

Akers famously overcame an Achilles injury to return late last season for the Rams' Super Bowl run. In the postseason, he rushed for 172 yards and caught eight passes for 76 yards. But he didn't look like the explosive back he had in 2020.

Akers missed two weeks during camp with what coach Sean McVay termed a soft-tissue issue. Likewise, fellow running back Darrell Henderson also missed time with a similar issue. In addition, rookie running back Kyren Williams missed time during camp with a foot injury.

The trio wasn't on the team's injury report ahead of Week 1, indicating they're all healthy and ready to go.

The big question for fans is how McVay will deploy his backfield. The coach previously preferred one primary back but has indicated the Rams could use a rotation, at least early in the season.

"There is a specific program in place as it relates to both of those guys from a pre-practice, a post-practice recovery, all those types of things," McVay said. "As far as how the games unfold, you guys know, we have plans, but we never just pigeonhole ourselves into one plan. But when both those guys are involved, good things are happening for the Rams."

For Akers, there is only one thing he's expecting from the RB rotation.