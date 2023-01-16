Bengals LT Jonah Williams suffered dislocated kneecap, is considered week to week

This time around, Williams might not be able to recover in time to take the field in the Divisional Round, per Rapoport. Should the Bengals advance to the conference championship, the tackle should have a better chance of playing.

The Bengals may have to go on without Williams, at least for this week. It's not the first instance in which Cincinnati has played a playoff game without one or more starting offensive linemen, but if Williams and right guard Alex Cappa -- who missed the wild-card win due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 18 and is also considered week to week, per Taylor -- cannot go, the Bengals will have to patch together a group up front and hope they can protect quarterback Joe Burrow well enough to keep their postseason run alive.