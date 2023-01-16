Around the NFL

Bengals LT Jonah Williams suffered dislocated kneecap, is considered week to week

Published: Jan 16, 2023 at 03:20 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cincinnati's win over Baltimore on Super Wild Card Weekend proved to be costly.

Left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap during the Bengals' victory, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It was later confirmed by head coach Zac Taylor who said that Williams is considered week to week. Williams left Sunday's game late in the first half with the injury, and second-year backup Jackson Carman replaced Williams for the remainder of the game.

Sunday wasn't the first instance in which Williams suffered such an injury this season. The tackle sustained a similar injury in Week 5 against the Ravens, but returned the next week to play every offensive snap in a win over the Saints.

This time around, Williams might not be able to recover in time to take the field in the Divisional Round, per Rapoport. Should the Bengals advance to the conference championship, the tackle should have a better chance of playing.

The Bengals may have to go on without Williams, at least for this week. It's not the first instance in which Cincinnati has played a playoff game without one or more starting offensive linemen, but if Williams and right guard Alex Cappa -- who missed the wild-card win due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 18 and is also considered week to week, per Taylor -- cannot go, the Bengals will have to patch together a group up front and hope they can protect quarterback Joe Burrow well enough to keep their postseason run alive.

