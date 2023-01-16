Bengals 'fighting' through offensive line injuries heading into Divisional Round matchup vs. Bills

"Fighting. I'd assess them as they're fighting, giving us a chance," coach Zac Taylor said of his offensive line.

Burrow took four sacks, and the Bengals' offense limped to the end Sunday night. Cincy generated just one first down by penalty on their final three possessions of the win over the Ravens. The QB was under siege all game as the Bengals didn't generate a pass more than 19 yards.

Heading to Buffalo to face the Bills in the Divisional Round, it's unclear at this point if Williams or Cappa can play, but Burrow expressed confidence in his line.

"We have a lot of faith in those guys," Burrow said. "Max stepped up today, Hakeem stepped up and then Jackson stepped up when he got in there after Jonah got hurt. So we've got a lot of faith in those guys. They're gonna get their job done."