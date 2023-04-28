2023 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Friday ahead of Rounds 2 & 3

Throughout Thursday's Round 1 festivities, the camera kept cutting back to Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who watched as three other quarterbacks and the majority of the Kansas City green room emptied out progressively.

While many did not expect Levis to fall to the second round, his wait is not expected to go on much longer Friday.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday morning that teams had been calling others holding late first-round spots to no avail on Thursday night, and now the Steelers have fielded multiple calls about the No. 32 pick, which opens the second round. Per Pelissero, many of the teams calling on Thursday were believed to be interested in Levis.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported late Thursday night that teams were trying to talk to the Kansas City Chiefs about the No. 31 pick, but KC was intent on making that pick -- which resulted in the selection of Kansas State edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah.