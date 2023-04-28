2023 NFL Draft

QB Anthony Richardson 'had a feeling' he was going to be a Colt

Published: Apr 28, 2023 at 08:58 AM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

The Colts needed a quarterback, and they got their man when they drafted Florida's Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick on Thursday night.

After years of rotating QBs and none of them lasting, the hope in the Colts' building is that Richardson's unique set of athleticism and intangible skills will be what it takes to stop the carousel and start to build their team behind a franchise QB.

"I kind of had a feeling that they were going to select me, because I fell in love with the people in the building when I was there on my visit," Richardson said, via the team website. "Then, just talking to coach (Shane Steichen), talking to Chris Ballard -- just talking to those guys and getting familiar with them, it felt like home. And now they picked me up, and I'm ready to come home."

Related Links

Richardson was a fascinating prospect going into the NFL Scouting Combine in March, and became an instant sensation with his performance, putting up stats that were in line with some of the best at any position, not just among QBs. He had the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time among quarterbacks since 2000, and did so at 244 pounds, also setting or matching combine records for broad jump and vertical jump among QBs.

His obvious athleticism and style of play has led to comparisons with other recent quarterbacks who have utilized a mix of mobility and agility, and Richardson himself said during the draft process that he calls himself "Cam Jackson", referencing the two players he models his game after, former most valuable players Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.

Though many were impressed with his numbers, the most commonly mentioned hole in Richardson's resume was simply that it wasn't long enough. Having only started 13 games in his college career, some thought that this lack of experience and limited sample size of data could deter a team from taking a chance on Richardson early on. But it's evident that Indy was willing to look past that and see what it could find out from studying his existing film and focusing on in-person meetings. And when discussing the pick, Steichen said it really was more than just the raw talent that stood out to them, citing Richardson's character and poise in the pocket as specific examples.

"The development of players comes with more experience," Steichen said. "(Richardson had) 13 starts, I think when you play more, that's how you develop. You know what I mean? So, with him playing and his experience as a player and getting more reps, practice reps, game reps, I think that's how you develop."

Steichen is right that there are still things Richardson can learn and improve upon in the league, as all rookie QBs do, and he should be in good hands in that endeavor. As the Eagles' offensive coordinator, Steichen helped mold Jalen Hurts into the dynamic quarterback that he is today, and will try to replicate that success working with Richardson.

Speaking Thursday night, Richardson acknowledged that he has a different skillset from many other quarterbacks, but emphasized that while his athleticism has taken the spotlight, there's more to his game that just that, and he's willing to put in the work necessary to grow and build a name for himself beyond those he's compared to.

"I'm going to be a dynamic player for the franchise," he said to NFL Network's Melissa Stark on stage in Kansas City. "I'm going to work hard, I'm going to be a leader, but it's time to make my own legacy. No more Cam Jackson, it's Anthony Richardson now."

Related Content

news

QB C.J. Stroud happily shocked when Texans followed his selection with Will Anderson: 'Whoa, no way'

QB C.J. Stroud said Thursday night that he "had a feeling" the Texans would try to make a move up to grab DE Will Anderson, but when he saw the screens indicating that the Texans had made the move up to No. 3, he was shocked.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (shoulder) 'getting closer to 75 percent' in long recovery, downplays contract talk after Lamar Jackson deal

Speaking Thursday at the Chargers' draft party, quarterback Justin Herbert told reporters that his shoulder is "getting closer to 75 percent" after January surgery, and that he's solely focused on that rehab and getting back to football as opposed to focusing on contract extension discussions.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

The First Read: Winners and losers from Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Nick Caserio's Houston Texans snagged a pair of potential franchise cornerstones, but not everyone is sitting pretty after Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jeffri Chadiha identifies winners and losers from Thursday.

news

Jets reinforce pass rush with Will McDonald IV after first-round pick swap in Aaron Rodgers trade

The Jets acquired the player they wanted most this offseason in QB Aaron Rodgers, but after missing out on an ideal fit on night one of the 2023 NFL Draft, New York added to its strength by selecting pass rusher Will McDonald IV, writes Judy Battista.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith among Day 1's top value picks

The Next Gen Stats Team uses its draft model to identify the five best value picks in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft -- including two Georgia defenders selected by the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Bills trade up with Jaguars to select Utah TE Dalton Kincaid at No. 25 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Bills selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a trade with the Jaguars on Thursday night.

news

Ravens select Boston College WR Zay Flowers with No. 22 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Chargers select TCU WR Quentin Johnston with No. 21 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Texas Christian University wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Seahawks select Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks selected Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Steelers trade up to select Georgia OT Broderick Jones with No. 14 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia OT Broderick Jones with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a trade with New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More