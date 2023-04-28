QB Anthony Richardson 'had a feeling' he was going to be a Colt

Richardson was a fascinating prospect going into the NFL Scouting Combine in March, and became an instant sensation with his performance, putting up stats that were in line with some of the best at any position, not just among QBs. He had the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time among quarterbacks since 2000, and did so at 244 pounds, also setting or matching combine records for broad jump and vertical jump among QBs.

His obvious athleticism and style of play has led to comparisons with other recent quarterbacks who have utilized a mix of mobility and agility, and Richardson himself said during the draft process that he calls himself "Cam Jackson", referencing the two players he models his game after, former most valuable players Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.

Though many were impressed with his numbers, the most commonly mentioned hole in Richardson's resume was simply that it wasn't long enough. Having only started 13 games in his college career, some thought that this lack of experience and limited sample size of data could deter a team from taking a chance on Richardson early on. But it's evident that Indy was willing to look past that and see what it could find out from studying his existing film and focusing on in-person meetings. And when discussing the pick, Steichen said it really was more than just the raw talent that stood out to them, citing Richardson's character and poise in the pocket as specific examples.

"The development of players comes with more experience," Steichen said. "(Richardson had) 13 starts, I think when you play more, that's how you develop. You know what I mean? So, with him playing and his experience as a player and getting more reps, practice reps, game reps, I think that's how you develop."

Steichen is right that there are still things Richardson can learn and improve upon in the league, as all rookie QBs do, and he should be in good hands in that endeavor. As the Eagles' offensive coordinator, Steichen helped mold Jalen Hurts into the dynamic quarterback that he is today, and will try to replicate that success working with Richardson.

Speaking Thursday night, Richardson acknowledged that he has a different skillset from many other quarterbacks, but emphasized that while his athleticism has taken the spotlight, there's more to his game that just that, and he's willing to put in the work necessary to grow and build a name for himself beyond those he's compared to.