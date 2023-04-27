Jets GM Joe Douglas: WR Corey Davis is 'valued member' of team but 'there's a business aspect to football'

There was plenty of attention regarding a historic and long-anticipated New York Jets trade on Wednesday.
However, there was also some attention earlier in the week levied upon Jets wide receiver Corey Davis, whose name has been attached to trade talk for just about as long as that of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
General manager Joe Douglas didn't divulge much but said Davis is an integral part of the team and gave no indication that the wideout's time in New York was concluding anytime soon -- though he did underscore that this is a business.
"When we talk about great teammates, Corey is a great teammate," Douglas told reporters during Tuesday's pre-draft news conference. "Corey is selfless, Corey is an unbelievable worker, he's a great professional for some of our young guys to look up to and model their approach, their work ethic to this game. And look, we all know that there's a business aspect to football, but Corey is a valued member of this team and this franchise."
Davis' value on the books is perhaps the paramount reason for uncertainty regarding his future. Throughout the offseason, he's been mentioned as a cut or trade candidate -- often lumped in as part of a swap for Rodgers, which has now come and gone with Davis staying put.
While the trade for Rodgers stands as one of the biggest in Jets franchise history, Davis' free-agent signing was a big one ahead of the 2021 campaign. A former first-round selection of the Tennessee Titans, Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract.
Davis is due $10.5 million in base salary for the upcoming season, would be an $11.16 million cap hit for the Jets and would save New York $10.5 million on the cap with a pre-June 1 cut.
In his two seasons with the Jets, Davis has produced underwhelming numbers (1,028 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns in two seasons combined) and had an abundance of injuries, which have resulted in just 22 games played out of a potential 34. There's also the matter of the Jets adding Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman to their Garrett Wilson-led WR corps.
So, despite Douglas' complimentary comments, Davis' time with the Jets remains murky.
With the 2023 NFL Draft on deck, perhaps Davis could be on the move sooner rather than later -- or he could remain a "valued member" of the squad.