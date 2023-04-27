Jets GM Joe Douglas: WR Corey Davis is 'valued member' of team but 'there's a business aspect to football'

There was plenty of attention regarding a historic and long-anticipated New York Jets trade on Wednesday.

However, there was also some attention earlier in the week levied upon Jets wide receiver Corey Davis, whose name has been attached to trade talk for just about as long as that of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

General manager Joe Douglas didn't divulge much but said Davis is an integral part of the team and gave no indication that the wideout's time in New York was concluding anytime soon -- though he did underscore that this is a business.