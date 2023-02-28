Browns, Jets to open 2023 NFL preseason in Hall of Fame Game

The NFL's 2023 Hall of Fame Game will feature the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, the Hall announced Tuesday.
Browns star left tackle Joe Thomas and Jets greats Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis are among the nine inductees headed into the Hall this year.
The game will kick off Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to kick off Enshrinement Week.
Ronde Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Ken Riley, Zach Thomas and DeMarcus Ware round out the enshrinees. The Hall of Fame ceremony is slated for Saturday, Aug. 5.