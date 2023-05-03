Jets agree to terms with Randall Cobb on one-year deal, reunite former Packers WR with Aaron Rodgers

A one-time Pro Bowler, Cobb has seen his production dwindle over the past several seasons. He generated 375 yards (matching a career-low) on 28 catches with five touchdowns in 2021. Last season, Cobb missed four games due to an ankle injury, catching 34 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown (tied a career-low).

At 32 years old, Cobb doesn't have much juice left in the tank, but Rodgers trusts him to be in the right place in his routes, and the duo's chemistry should help the transition for the quarterback. At the very least, Cobb can help teach others the offense and how Rodgers likes to conduct business.

Frankly, zero other clubs made sense for Cobb to join at this stage of his career. He is a one-QB man at this point.

Cobb joins a Jets receiving corps that already includes 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and free-agent additions Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman. Corey Davis remains on the roster, as does Denzel Mims.

Cobb is the latest former Rodgers teammate to sign with Gang Green this offseason, joining Lazard, offensive tackle Billy Turner and backup QB Tim Boyle. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is also very close to Rodgers.