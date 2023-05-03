Around the NFL

Jets agree to terms with Randall Cobb on one-year deal, reunite former Packers WR with Aaron Rodgers

Published: May 03, 2023 at 09:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers got another buddy a job.

The New York Jets agreed to terms with veteran receiver Randall Cobb on a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday, per sources informed of the pact.

ESPN first reported the news.

Rodgers successfully lobbied for the Packers to bring Cobb back to Green Bay in 2021 after two years away from Wisconsin. Now the four-time MVP is reuniting with his longtime wide receiver in New Jersey.

Related Links

A one-time Pro Bowler, Cobb has seen his production dwindle over the past several seasons. He generated 375 yards (matching a career-low) on 28 catches with five touchdowns in 2021. Last season, Cobb missed four games due to an ankle injury, catching 34 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown (tied a career-low).

At 32 years old, Cobb doesn't have much juice left in the tank, but Rodgers trusts him to be in the right place in his routes, and the duo's chemistry should help the transition for the quarterback. At the very least, Cobb can help teach others the offense and how Rodgers likes to conduct business.

Frankly, zero other clubs made sense for Cobb to join at this stage of his career. He is a one-QB man at this point.

Cobb joins a Jets receiving corps that already includes 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and free-agent additions Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman. Corey Davis remains on the roster, as does Denzel Mims.

Cobb is the latest former Rodgers teammate to sign with Gang Green this offseason, joining Lazard, offensive tackle Billy Turner and backup QB Tim Boyle. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is also very close to Rodgers.

From the Jets' perspective, they're married to the Rodgers experience, so whatever makes him happy and comfortable, it's worth doing -- even signing a 12-year pro in the twilight of his career. As for Rodgers, who among us wouldn't want to work with their best friends and try to get them a job if we had that kind of pull?

Related Content

news

Niners signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen

The San Francisco 49ers have added another quarterback to the fray. The Niners are signing veteran QB Brandon Allen, per NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Tristan Wirfs moving to LT not completely 'etched in stone yet'

After the Buccaneers didn't select a left tackle during the 2023 NFL Draft, the presumption was that star OT Tristan Wirfs would switch from the right to the left side. GM Jason Licht threw cold water on that move Tuesday.

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco: Hurts, Jackson contracts not a 'blueprint' affecting Justin Herbert negotiations

Within the past 16 days, Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson agreed to new, massive long-term contracts. But despite the general thought being that recent QB contracts are a "blueprint" for other teams' deals, Chargers GM Tom Telesco is not focusing on that while negotiating a possible Justin Herbert deal.

news

Raheem Mostert: HC Mike McDaniel 'apologetic' Dolphins didn't run the ball enough last season

Running back Raheem Mostert said head coach Mike McDaniel apologized to him in exit interviews for the Dolphins not running more in 2022, something Miami will be looking to improve upon this season.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon on tampering call: 'It's a mistake that we made'

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon issued an apology Tuesday for prohibited contact with general manager Monti Ossenfort prior to his hiring that led to the team having to trade third-round picks with the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

New Jets QB Aaron Rodgers sees similarities between WRs Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams

Having taken to the practice field this week for the first time with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers has hooked up with Garrett Wilson and came away reminded of his former top target, Davante Adams.

news

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Patriots 'definitely have enough' weapons surrounding QB Mac Jones

Heading into the Patriots' 2023 season, who will be supporting QB Mac Jones, and will it be enough? Newly added WR JuJu Smith-Schuster seems to think the Patriots have plenty surrounding Jones to help the team excel this year.

news

Chiefs not expected to exercise fifth-year option on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Chiefs are not expected to exercise the fifth-year option on 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The former No. 32 overall pick will enter 2023 in the final year of his rookie contract.

news

Bills signing DT Poona Ford to one-year deal

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Bills are signing defensive tackle Poona Ford to a one-year contract.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers, QB Jordan Love agree to terms on one-year extension through 2024

The Packers didn't pick up Jordan Love's fifth-year option. Instead, the sides agreed to a new contract extension to keep the quarterback under contract through 2024.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More