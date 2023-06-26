Around the NFL

Jets' Tyler Conklin: 'Plenty of room' available for RB Dalvin Cook in New York

Published: Jun 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM Updated: Jun 26, 2023 at 02:09 PM
Nick Shook

The Jets are experiencing football's version of the LeBron Effect.

It happened in Tampa back in 2020, when Tom Brady's move south attracted the interest of a few famous friends. Aaron Rodgers has had a similar impact in the Big Apple, luring familiar faces like Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and even his former backup, Tim Boyle.

That might be where such an effect ends -- unless the Jets can convince Dalvin Cook to chase a ring with them in 2023. One of Cook's former teammates (and rivals of the Rodgers-led Packers), Jets tight end Tyler Conklin, is ready to roll out the red carpet for the running back, roster limits be damned.

"There's plenty of room. We've got room for whoever wants to come help us win a Super Bowl," Conklin said Monday during an appearance on Good Morning Football. "Me and Dalvin were basically lockermates my first couple years (in Minnesota), and he was an awesome guy. I reached out to him because I was just curious, like are the rumors true? Is this actually possible?

"That'd be a special backfield with Breece (Hall) and Dalvin and the rookie (Israel Abanikanda) and whatnot, Mike Carter. I don't know. That's a lot of running backs, but I think that'd be special, especially in this outside zone scheme."

The Jets are undergoing a bit of an offensive makeover thanks to the arrival of Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and as they learned in 2022, it's all but impossible to have too many running backs. Hall is still working his way back from his season-ending knee injury -- which left the Jets scrambling for a replacement (James Robinson) -- Abanikanda is a rookie, and while Zonovan "Bam" Knight showed flashes, he still only played in the final seven games of 2022. Carter is effectively their longest-tenured and most experienced remaining back.

There's certainly room for Cook in that group, and the former Vikings RB is intrigued by the prospect of joining New York, responding positively on Twitter to Conklin's comments.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Cook has multiple offers and is waiting for both the right fit and the right deal. There's also no urgency, given it's June.

There's no better time than late June and early July to start dreaming of grandeur. Perhaps the Jets' dreams will come true with Cook in the next month or two.

