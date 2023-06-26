Jets' Tyler Conklin: 'Plenty of room' available for RB Dalvin Cook in New York

"There's plenty of room. We've got room for whoever wants to come help us win a Super Bowl," Conklin said Monday during an appearance on Good Morning Football. "Me and Dalvin were basically lockermates my first couple years (in Minnesota), and he was an awesome guy. I reached out to him because I was just curious, like are the rumors true? Is this actually possible?

"That'd be a special backfield with Breece (Hall) and Dalvin and the rookie (Israel Abanikanda) and whatnot, Mike Carter. I don't know. That's a lot of running backs, but I think that'd be special, especially in this outside zone scheme."

The Jets are undergoing a bit of an offensive makeover thanks to the arrival of Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and as they learned in 2022, it's all but impossible to have too many running backs. Hall is still working his way back from his season-ending knee injury -- which left the Jets scrambling for a replacement (James Robinson) -- Abanikanda is a rookie, and while Zonovan "Bam" Knight showed flashes, he still only played in the final seven games of 2022. Carter is effectively their longest-tenured and most experienced remaining back.

There's certainly room for Cook in that group, and the former Vikings RB is intrigued by the prospect of joining New York, responding positively on Twitter to Conklin's comments.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Cook has multiple offers and is waiting for both the right fit and the right deal. There's also no urgency, given it's June.