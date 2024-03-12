 Skip to main content
Buccaneers re-sign LB Lavonte David to one-year contract worth up to $10 million

Published: Mar 12, 2024 at 05:54 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Lavonte David just got his wish.

The Buccaneers are re-signing the linebacker to a one-year, $9 million contract worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

David, the 29th-ranked player on Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents, has carved out a stellar career and is now headed for a 13th season in Tampa Bay. 

A one-time All-Pro and one-time Pro Bowler, David has 1,480 tackles, 33.5 sacks, 28 forced fumbles, 12 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in 181 games played as a Buc.

He was adamant in the lead up to free agency that while "anything can happen," his hope was to remain with Tampa Bay and eventually retire as a Buccaneer.

It's not guaranteed that 2024 is the 34-year-old's final season, but the signing keeps his dream to play his entire NFL career with one team a possibility.

The signing is also the latest in general manager Jason Licht's mission to bring back all his key pieces for a run at a fourth consecutive NFC South title. David agreeing to terms on the second day of free agency's negotiating period comes on the heels of Tampa Bay re-signing wide receiver Mike Evans and quarterback Baker Mayfield, and also keeping safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on the franchise tag.

So long a stalwart in the middle of the Buccaneers' defense, David is set to stay there a little longer.

