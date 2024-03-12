Buccaneers re-sign LB Lavonte David to one-year contract worth up to $10 million

He was adamant in the lead up to free agency that while "anything can happen," his hope was to remain with Tampa Bay and eventually retire as a Buccaneer.

It's not guaranteed that 2024 is the 34-year-old's final season, but the signing keeps his dream to play his entire NFL career with one team a possibility.

The signing is also the latest in general manager Jason Licht's mission to bring back all his key pieces for a run at a fourth consecutive NFC South title. David agreeing to terms on the second day of free agency's negotiating period comes on the heels of Tampa Bay re-signing wide receiver Mike Evans and quarterback Baker Mayfield, and also keeping safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on the franchise tag.