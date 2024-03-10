Buccaneers, QB Baker Mayfield agree to three-year contract worth up to $115 million

The Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth a max value of $115 million in incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources.

Mayfield had a career year in 2023, throwing for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while helping spark Tampa Bay to a third straight NFC South title and an appearance in the NFC Divisional Round.

By agreeing to a deal on the eve of free agency, the Bucs have avoided losing Mayfield and having to start over at QB again.