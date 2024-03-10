 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Buccaneers, QB Baker Mayfield agree to three-year contract worth up to $115 million

Published: Mar 10, 2024 at 05:07 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth a max value of $115 million in incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources.

Mayfield had a career year in 2023, throwing for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while helping spark Tampa Bay to a third straight NFC South title and an appearance in the NFC Divisional Round.

By agreeing to a deal on the eve of free agency, the Bucs have avoided losing Mayfield and having to start over at QB again.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox announces retirement after 12 seasons

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced his retirement on Sunday after 12 seasons in Philadelphia. 
news

Patriots trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

The New England Patriots are trading quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a late-round draft pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.
news

Chiefs, Chris Jones agree to five-year deal with practically $95 million guaranteed

Defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a five-year deal that practically includes $95 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Seahawks, WR Tyler Lockett agree to two-year restructured contract worth $30 million

The Seattle Seahawks and wide receiver Tyler Lockett agree to a two-year restructured contract worth $30 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos in process of trading WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns for 2024 fifth-, sixth-round picks

The Denver Broncos are in the process of trading star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the No. 135 (fifth-round) and No. 202 (sixth round) picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Eagles agree to terms with Brandon Graham on one-year contract; DE set to play 15th season in Philly

Brandon Graham is coming back for another go around. The veteran Eagles defensive end has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to remain in Philadelphia for a 15th season, the team announced Saturday.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

Here is each team's full set of picks for the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans hopes to get Baker Mayfield back: 'He's an elite quarterback'

Wide receiver Mike Evans is staying put in Tampa Bay and would like to have quarterback Baker Mayfield back with him on the Buccaneers.
news

2024 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Here's a look at the order for all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, from Pick 1 to 257.