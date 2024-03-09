Buccaneers WR Mike Evans hopes to get Baker Mayfield back: 'He's an elite quarterback'

Evans' extension became official Friday, and he addressed the media, accordingly.

While the 30-year-old is set to begin his 11th and 12th seasons with the Buccaneers after working out his extension, Mayfield's status remains in limbo as he's bound for free agency and could well be one-and-done in Tampa.

Evans is hopeful that's not the case after he and Mayfield found nearly instant chemistry. As Mayfield achieved career-best statistical success during the Bucs' NFC South-winning season, Evans led the NFL with 13 touchdown receptions and recorded 79 receptions (his most since 2018) and 1,255 yards (his most since 2018) to garner his fifth Pro Bowl selection.

"It's on record that I've played with many quarterbacks throughout my career, so that doesn't matter. Whoever the quarterback is, he's an NFL quarterback," Evans said. "But, yeah, me and Baker, we have a really good connection. I think he's an elite quarterback."

With or without Mayfield, Evans is optimistic he still has plenty of elite-level play remaining for himself.

"I've told you all throughout the years that I train more and I train harder in the offseason, eat better and things like that -- stretching, chiropractor, the whole nine," he said. "I have it all. That's definitely helped me prolong my career and made me feel better. Hopefully I can play five-to-six more years at a high level."

The first and only player to ever rack up 10 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a career, Evans has already left his mark. He was steadfast in his hopes of being a Buc for life and his new deal is the next step in accomplishing that. Just who will be throwing him the ball in 2024 remains to be seen, but for now, Evans is locked up and looking to remain the steady and stellar contributor he's always been for Tampa.