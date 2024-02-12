 Skip to main content
Three-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Vikings trade up for QB Bo Nix in Round 2

Published: Feb 12, 2024 at 10:18 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Quarterbacks will once again be the story of the NFL draft in 2024, but it won't just be the prospects coming into the league making all the headlines. I expect two veteran signal-callers -- Justin Fields and Russell Wilson -- to be on the move, which will significantly impact the league's Annual Selection Meeting.

In my three-round mock draft, I project the Bears will decide to move on from Fields and select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. In my forecast, the Bears send Fields to New England. The Patriots would swap first-round selections with Chicago this year and also give up a 2024 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2025 pick in the deal, similar to the trade between the Packers and Jets for Aaron Rodgers last year. I'm also projecting the Broncos will part with Wilson before next season, with Atlanta signing the veteran after his release. The contract extension signed by Wilson before the 2022 season will likely prevent a trade, and he also has a no-trade clause in that deal.

Throw in five soon-to-be rookies finding new homes in the top 33 selections, and you have a quarterback carousel that would draw crowds at Coney Island.

There are seven compensatory picks projected at the end of the third round of this mock. The first four are awarded to teams for losing 2023 free agents, as projected by Over the Cap. The final three reflect the projected compensation gained from teams hiring minority candidates away from the Rams, 49ers and Buccaneers for head coach/general manager openings.

Tune in for live coverage of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine beginning Feb. 29 on NFL Network and NFL+.

Pick
33
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Bo Nix
Bo Nix
Oregon · QB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CAROLINA PANTHERS

Pick
34
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Blake Corum
Blake Corum
Michigan · RB · Senior


Pick
35
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · C · Senior


Pick
36
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Bralen Trice
Bralen Trice
Washington · Edge · Senior


Pick
37
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Missouri · CB · Junior (RS)

Pick
38
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Kamari Lassiter
Kamari Lassiter
Georgia · CB · Junior


Pick
39
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jonathon Brooks
Jonathon Brooks
Texas · RB · Sophomore (RS)


Pick
40
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
(via CHI)
Adonai Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
Texas · WR · Junior


Pick
41
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(via NYJ)
Jordan Morgan
Jordan Morgan
Arizona · OT · Senior

Pick
42
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Edgerrin Cooper
Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M · LB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Pick
43
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Adisa Isaac
Adisa Isaac
Penn State · Edge · Senior


Pick
44
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
T'Vondre Sweat
T'Vondre Sweat
Texas · DT · Senior


Pick
45
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(via DEN)
Zak Zinter
Zak Zinter
Michigan · G · Senior


Pick
46
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Johnny Wilson
Johnny Wilson
Florida State · WR · Senior


Pick
47
New York Giants
New York Giants
(via SEA)
Jaden Hicks
Jaden Hicks
Washington State · S · Sophomore (RS)


Pick
48
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Javon Foster
Javon Foster
Missouri · OT · Senior


Pick
49
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Cam Hart
Cam Hart
Notre Dame · CB · Senior


Pick
50
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via NO)
Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix Jr.
Washington · QB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Pick
51
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior


Pick
52
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Austin Booker
Austin Booker
Kansas · Edge · Sophomore (RS)


Pick
53
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Marshawn Kneeland
Marshawn Kneeland
Western Michigan · Edge · Senior


Pick
54
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Clemson · LB · Junior


Pick
55
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Kamren Kinchens
Kamren Kinchens
Miami · S · Junior


Pick
56
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jaylen Wright
Jaylen Wright
Tennessee · RB · Junior

Pick
57
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kiran Amegadjie
Kiran Amegadjie
Yale · OG · Junior


Pick
58
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Braelon Allen
Braelon Allen
Wisconsin · RB · Junior


Pick
59
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior


Pick
60
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Xavier Worthy
Xavier Worthy
Texas · WR · Junior


Pick
61
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey
Georgia · WR · Junior (RS)


Pick
62
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Troy Franklin
Troy Franklin
Oregon · WR · Junior

Pick
63
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Ben Sinnott
Ben Sinnott
Kansas State · TE · Senior


Pick
64
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Paul
Patrick Paul
Houston · OT · Senior


