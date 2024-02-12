Three-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Giants snag Michigan WR Roman Wilson in Round 3

 Skip to main content
Published: Feb 12, 2024 at 10:18 AM
Quarterbacks will once again be the story of the NFL draft in 2024, but it won't just be the prospects coming into the league making all the headlines. I expect two veteran signal-callers -- Justin Fields and Russell Wilson -- to be on the move, which will significantly impact the league's Annual Selection Meeting.

In my three-round mock draft, I project the Bears will decide to move on from Fields and select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. In my forecast, the Bears send Fields to New England. The Patriots would swap first-round selections with Chicago this year and also give up a 2024 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2025 pick in the deal, similar to the trade between the Packers and Jets for Aaron Rodgers last year. I'm also projecting the Broncos will part with Wilson before next season, with Atlanta signing the veteran after his release. The contract extension signed by Wilson before the 2022 season will likely prevent a trade, and he also has a no-trade clause in that deal.

Throw in five soon-to-be rookies finding new homes in the top 33 selections, and you have a quarterback carousel that would draw crowds at Coney Island.

There are seven compensatory picks projected at the end of the third round of this mock. The first four are awarded to teams for losing 2023 free agents, as projected by Over the Cap. The final three reflect the projected compensation gained from teams hiring minority candidates away from the Rams, 49ers and Buccaneers for head coach/general manager openings.

NOTES:

  1. The NFL announced in August 2022 that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
Pick
65
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Brandon Dorlus
Brandon Dorlus
Oregon · DT · Senior


Pick
66
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kris Jenkins
Kris Jenkins
Michigan · DT · Junior (RS)


Pick
67
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Kris Abrams-Draine
Kris Abrams-Draine
Missouri · CB · Senior


Pick
68
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Devontez Walker
Devontez Walker
North Carolina · WR · Senior


Pick
69
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Leonard Taylor III
Leonard Taylor III
Miami · DT · Junior

Pick
70
New York Giants
New York Giants
Roman Wilson
Roman Wilson
Michigan · WR · Senior


Pick
71
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via TEN)
Audric Estimé
Audric Estimé
Notre Dame · RB · Junior


Pick
72
New York Jets
New York Jets
Tyler Nubin
Tyler Nubin
Minnesota · S · Senior


Pick
73
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via MIN)
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Louisville · CB · Senior

Pick
74
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Michael Hall Jr.
Michael Hall Jr.
Ohio State · DT · Sophomore (RS)


Pick
75
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Theo Johnson
Theo Johnson
Penn State · TE · Senior


Pick
76
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Cedric Gray
Cedric Gray
North Carolina · LB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DENVER BRONCOS

Pick
77
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Layden Robinson
Layden Robinson
Texas A&M · OG · Senior


Pick
78
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Payton Wilson
Payton Wilson
N.C. State · LB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Pick
79
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
(via JAC)
Malachi Corley
Malachi Corley
Western Kentucky · WR · Senior


Pick
80
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Xavier Legette
Xavier Legette
South Carolina · WR · Senior


Pick
81
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via NO through DEN)
Junior Colson
Junior Colson
Michigan · LB · Junior


Pick
82
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Mike Sainristil
Mike Sainristil
Michigan · CB · Senior


Pick
83
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Blake Fisher
Blake Fisher
Notre Dame · OT · Sophomore (RS)


Pick
84
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Tampa
T.J. Tampa
Iowa State · CB · Senior


Pick
85
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Trey Benson
Trey Benson
Florida State · RB · Senior


Pick
86
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via PHI)
Cade Stover
Cade Stover
Ohio State · TE · Senior


Pick
87
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
Georgia · C · Junior (RS)


Pick
88
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Chris Braswell
Chris Braswell
Alabama · Edge · Senior

Pick
89
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Beau Brade
Beau Brade
Maryland · S · Senior


Pick
90
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Jonah Elliss
Jonah Elliss
Utah · Edge · Junior


Pick
91
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(via BUF)
DJ James
DJ James
Auburn · CB · Senior


Pick
92
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Christian Haynes
Christian Haynes
Connecticut · OG · Senior


Pick
93
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Justin Eboigbe
Justin Eboigbe
Alabama · DT · Senior


Pick
94
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Kingsley Suamataia
Kingsley Suamataia
BYU · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Pick
95
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Gabe Hall
Gabe Hall
Baylor · DL · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Pick
96
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Xavier Thomas
Xavier Thomas
Clemson · Edge · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
97
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Malik Washington
Malik Washington
Virginia · WR · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
98
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Ricky Pearsall
Ricky Pearsall
Florida · WR · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
99
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Maason Smith
Maason Smith
LSU · DT · Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
100
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Cam Little
Cam Little
Arkansas · K · Junior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR RAHEEM MORRIS HIRE

Pick
101
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
(via SF)
Tommy Eichenberg
Tommy Eichenberg
Ohio State · LB · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR RAN CARTHON AND DEMECO RYANS HIRES

Pick
102
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MarShawn Lloyd
MarShawn Lloyd
USC · RB · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR DAVE CANALES HIRE

