Rams finalizing three-year deal to sign CB Darious Williams

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Williams is finalizing a three-year deal to join the Rams, where he played four seasons and earned a Super Bowl victory, per sources informed of the situation.
Williams spent the past two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 30-year-old authored a solid 2023 campaign, generating a career-high four interceptions, 19 passes defended, two forced fumbles and 53 tackles. Williams was one of seven players to earn four-plus INTs and two-plus forced fumbles in 2023.
Despite being their top corner, the Jags released Williams this offseason in a cost-cutting move. The 5-foot-9 defensive back is excellent in zone coverage but doesn't fit as well with new coordinator Ryan Nielsen's scheme.
Williams should slide back into a starting role in L.A. as Chris Shula replaces Raheem Morris as the Rams DC. Since 2020, Williams has allowed a 78.4 passer rating in primary coverage, per PFF, second-best in the NFL over that span (min. 200 targets).
Originally an undrafted free agent in 2018, Williams signed with Baltimore but played just three games with the Ravens before being waived. L.A. claimed him, and he spent the next three seasons with the Rams. Williams had a memorable playoff interception against Seattle in the 2020 playoffs and helped L.A. hoist a Lombardi the following season.
Williams got paid by Jacksonville in free agency in 2022. Now, he returns to La La Land.