Rams finalizing three-year deal to sign CB Darious Williams

Despite being their top corner, the Jags released Williams this offseason in a cost-cutting move. The 5-foot-9 defensive back is excellent in zone coverage but doesn't fit as well with new coordinator Ryan Nielsen's scheme.

Williams should slide back into a starting role in L.A. as Chris Shula replaces Raheem Morris as the Rams DC. Since 2020, Williams has allowed a 78.4 passer rating in primary coverage, per PFF, second-best in the NFL over that span (min. 200 targets).

Originally an undrafted free agent in 2018, Williams signed with Baltimore but played just three games with the Ravens before being waived. L.A. claimed him, and he spent the next three seasons with the Rams. Williams had a memorable playoff interception against Seattle in the 2020 playoffs and helped L.A. hoist a Lombardi the following season.