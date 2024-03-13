 Skip to main content
Commanders signing LB Bobby Wagner to one-year deal

Published: Mar 13, 2024 at 05:43 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Bobby Wagner's illustrious career will include a new stop in 2024: Washington.

The veteran linebacker is signing with the Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport adds that Wagner's contract includes $6 million guaranteed.

Wagner's move east marks a notable shift in his career plans, and reunites him with his former defensive coordinator in Seattle, head coach Dan Quinn. The longtime Seahawk moved south to his hometown of Los Angeles for a one-year stint with the defending Super Bowl champions, but as the wheels fell off for those Rams, it became clear Wagner wouldn't want to stick around, leading him to re-sign with Seattle in 2023.

Regime changes in both Seattle and Washington have prompted Wagner to consider new options. He's heading to the nation's capital to play for Quinn, who directed Seattle's league-best defense during its run to consecutive Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014, including a win over the high-powered Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. Wagner was a key part of those defenses, ascending to star status and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2014, his first of six total selections.

With new coach Mike Macdonald now in charge in Seattle, it was time for change, and Wagner is heading to the east coast to play for a coach he knows intimately. At 33 years old, it's fair to wonder if this might be his last hurrah, but after yet another Pro Bowl and All-Pro (second team) season, he's yet to show legitimate reason to retire. Plus, he has new business to handle: Wagner will suit up for a Commanders defense that will include a number of new faces after an active offseason that has included the signings of edge rushers Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell, linebacker Frankie Luvu and safety Jeremy Chinn.

Wagner will arrive with plenty of wisdom to lend to his new teammates as part of Washington's turnaround efforts under Quinn.

