Commanders signing LB Bobby Wagner to one-year deal

Regime changes in both Seattle and Washington have prompted Wagner to consider new options. He's heading to the nation's capital to play for Quinn, who directed Seattle's league-best defense during its run to consecutive Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014, including a win over the high-powered Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. Wagner was a key part of those defenses, ascending to star status and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2014, his first of six total selections.

With new coach Mike Macdonald now in charge in Seattle, it was time for change, and Wagner is heading to the east coast to play for a coach he knows intimately. At 33 years old, it's fair to wonder if this might be his last hurrah, but after yet another Pro Bowl and All-Pro (second team) season, he's yet to show legitimate reason to retire. Plus, he has new business to handle: Wagner will suit up for a Commanders defense that will include a number of new faces after an active offseason that has included the signings of edge rushers Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell, linebacker Frankie Luvu and safety Jeremy Chinn.