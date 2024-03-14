Dolphins signing CB Kendall Fuller to two-year contract worth up to $16.5 million

With all of this being said, Fuller is still a high-quality defender.

The veteran recorded two interceptions and nine passes defensed in 15 games as part of a league-worst Commanders defense that was routinely shredded by opposing offenses, and finished as the seventh-best cornerback in terms of overall defensive grade in 2023, per Pro Football Focus. Earning such a grade while being part of a terrible unit is an achievement, even if it feels more like a consolation than a headline.

Fuller's age understandably prevented teams from throwing him the keys to a bank vault in March, and he likely needs a better opportunity with a respectable defense to wash some of the stink Washington's putrid defense left on him as he walked out of their facility. He's finding a great fit in Miami, where he'll play alongside Ramsey in a very talented secondary that will provide him with chances to make key plays in a brighter spotlight.