 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Dolphins signing CB Kendall Fuller to two-year contract worth up to $16.5 million

Published: Mar 14, 2024 at 03:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The top corner available in the 2024 free-agent class has a new home.

Kendall Fuller is signing a two-year deal worth up to $16.5 million with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

The total value of the 29-year-old Fuller's contract tells you everything you need to know about the quality of this cornerback class. Once Jaylon Johnson re-signed with the Bears (to the tune of four years and $76 million) the best remaining corner was Fuller, who is drawing a maximum possible average annual value of $8.25 million. That number is nearly $12 million less than 2016 draft classmate Jalen Ramsey's average annual salary, and even falls short of Fuller's base salary in his final season with Washington, whose new regime let him walk to free agency a month after Fuller turned 29.

Related Links

With all of this being said, Fuller is still a high-quality defender.

The veteran recorded two interceptions and nine passes defensed in 15 games as part of a league-worst Commanders defense that was routinely shredded by opposing offenses, and finished as the seventh-best cornerback in terms of overall defensive grade in 2023, per Pro Football Focus. Earning such a grade while being part of a terrible unit is an achievement, even if it feels more like a consolation than a headline.

Fuller's age understandably prevented teams from throwing him the keys to a bank vault in March, and he likely needs a better opportunity with a respectable defense to wash some of the stink Washington's putrid defense left on him as he walked out of their facility. He's finding a great fit in Miami, where he'll play alongside Ramsey in a very talented secondary that will provide him with chances to make key plays in a brighter spotlight.

The pressure will be on, though: Miami is signing Fuller to replace Xavien Howard, a ball-hawking corner whom the Dolphins cut to save $18.5 million in cap space. The expectations will be high for Fuller and the rest of the Dolphins, who reached the playoffs as a wild-card team in 2023 and will be aiming for greater goals in 2024.

Related Content

news

Commanders trading QB Sam Howell to Seahawks, teams exchanging draft picks

The Commanders are trading quarterback Sam Howell, a 2024 fourth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and 2024 fifth-round pick, NFL network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

D.J. Reader agrees to two-year, $27.25M contract with Lions

Veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader has agreed to terms on a two-year, $27.25 million contract with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday
news

Jaguars set to sign ex-49ers DL Arik Armstead

After nine seasons in Northern California, Arik Armstead is headed to North Florida. The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to sign the veteran defensive lineman, per In Rapoport.
news

Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack agree to contract restructures to remain with Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers kept their pass rush duo together despite massive cap figures entering 2024. Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack agreed to restructured contracts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

New Ravens RB Derrick Henry has message for doubters: 'Tell them to keep watching'

New Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry had a simple message to people wondering if his play will fall off once he turns 30: "Tell them to keep watching."
news

NFL looking into potential tampering by Falcons, Eagles before start of free agency

The league is looking into potential tampering by the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons prior to the start of free agency as part of its standard review process, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Falcons trading QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore

The Atlanta Falcons are trading quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals, per Ian Rapoport. Ridder was made expendable after Atlanta landed Kirk Cousins in free agency.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes agree to contract extensions through 2027 season

The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday that they have agreed to contract extensions with head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes that will keep them under contract through the 2027 season.
news

New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy on being traded to Cleveland: 'I feel like I'm wanted here'

Following his trade from the Denver Broncos, WR Jerry Jeudy told the Cleveland media that it's good to be with a Browns team that sought him out. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners trade for Texans' Maliek Collins to reinforce defensive line

The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring defensive tackle Maliek Collins in a trade with the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.