Bengals QB Joe Burrow expects to be cleared from wrist injury in mid-May

"I can lift basically normally now, which I'm excited about," Burrow said. "So the next two months, I'll basically be just doing what I've done for the last couple of years. Just the 12 weeks of extra work in the rearview."

Burrow inked a long-term contract with the Bengals last offseason that puts the star quarterback under contract through the 2029 season. The signal-caller dealt with a calf injury that contributed to Cincy's slow start to the campaign (1-3) before the club hit a stride in October. Then the wrist injury wiped out the rest of his season, and the Bengals fell just shy of the postseason despite solid play from backup Jake Browning.

Burrow noted that after getting to the AFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons, he didn't think the Bengals were built for a similar run in 2023.

"We need the guys that we draft to come in and be productive and take on the leadership roles that we've lost the last couple of years," Burrow said. "And we need to bring in the right pieces this offseason too, whether it's the draft or free agency.

"Like I said, the injuries were what they were last year, but we weren't good enough in a lot of different places to make a Super Bowl run in my opinion."