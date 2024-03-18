Kirk Cousins to wear No. 18 as Falcons QB -- not No. 8

2024 will mark the first time in Cousins' career in which he hasn't worn either Nos. 8 or 12, instead finding a way to combine two of the three digits into 18. Cousins entered the NFL in 2012 as the No. 12-clad backup to Robert Griffin III before changing back to his Michigan State No. 8 in 2014, a digit he's worn in every season since.

Speculation regarding Cousins' jersey number has persisted since the news of his move south broke last week. Pitts has worn No. 8 since arriving as the fourth-overall pick of the Falcons in 2021, benefitting from the NFL's jersey number policy change that opened new avenues for skilled players, including tight ends.