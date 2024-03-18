 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Kirk Cousins to wear No. 18 as Falcons QB -- not No. 8

Published: Mar 18, 2024 at 05:12 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kyle Pitts isn't changing his number, but Kirk Cousins is.

The new Falcons quarterback will wear No. 18 in Atlanta, the team announced on Monday.

2024 will mark the first time in Cousins' career in which he hasn't worn either Nos. 8 or 12, instead finding a way to combine two of the three digits into 18. Cousins entered the NFL in 2012 as the No. 12-clad backup to Robert Griffin III before changing back to his Michigan State No. 8 in 2014, a digit he's worn in every season since.

Speculation regarding Cousins' jersey number has persisted since the news of his move south broke last week. Pitts has worn No. 8 since arriving as the fourth-overall pick of the Falcons in 2021, benefitting from the NFL's jersey number policy change that opened new avenues for skilled players, including tight ends.

Pitts mulled switching back to his collegiate No. 84 worn during his career at Florida, but it appears as if he will instead hang onto his number while Cousins adopts a new one.

Related Content

news

Marquise Brown drawn to Chiefs by Patrick Mahomes, 'winning culture'

New Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown says he was drawn to the Chiefs due to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the "winning culture."
news

Niners signing QB Josh Dobbs to one-year deal

Former Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to his agency.
news

Cowboys re-signing RB Rico Dowdle 

The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed running back Rico Dowdle, his agency announced on Monday. 
news

Saints expected to sign pass rusher Chase Young

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former Commanders and 49ers pass rusher Chase Young, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Cardinals unveil luxury seating for State Farm Stadium for 2024 season 

State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, will provide six different type of luxury seat offerings in the  ground level of the football field, the team announced on Monday.
news

Niners to forfeit 2025 fifth-round pick as result of administrative payroll accounting errors

A league review has the San Francisco 49ers having administrative payroll accounting errors at the close of the 2022 league year and ensuing action by the NFL will effect the club's next two drafts as a result, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

New Eagles QB Kenny Pickett on reports of his Steelers exit: 'I'm confident in the way I handled it'

After a rocky end to his time in Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett is ready to turn the page following his trade to Philadelphia.
news

Bills sign DB Taron Johnson to three-year, $31 million extension through 2027 season

The Bills have agreed to a three-year, $31 million contract extension with nickel corner Taron Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Austin Ekeler: Signing with Washington about sharing workload, reuniting with Anthony Lynn

Newly signed Commanders RB Austin Ekeler says he signed with Washington knowing he'd share the workload and that the move was also inspired by reuniting with assistant coach Anthony Lynn.
news

Former Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch retires from NFL after six seasons

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is retiring after six professional seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. The Cowboys previously released Vander Esch on Friday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.