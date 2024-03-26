 Skip to main content
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Plan is to keep Tyler Smith at guard 'right now, see how it unfolds' 

With Tyron Smith's defection to New York, the Dallas Cowboys have a big hole to fill on the left side of the offensive line.

The presumption has been that Tyler Smith could move from guard to tackle, where he spent the majority of his rookie season while Tyron dealt with an injury. For now, head coach Mike McCarthy is comfortable waiting to see how things shake out before making a move.

"Tyler Smith will take another step. We'll keep him at guard right now, see how it unfolds, but I thought we took a big step," McCarthy said Tuesday at the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Fla. "If you look at the makeup of our offensive line last year where our younger players (were) backups and got to play too. I mean, you can put Brock (Hoffman) in the same category; he's been here and no one was as close to Tyler Biadasz as he was. So I think that's a natural step for him to step in there and we'll continue to grow. But we definitely do want to continue to add talent and depth to that room."

Earlier this week, owner Jerry Jones noted that moving Tyler Smith to left tackle is an option.

A lot of it might depend on what sort of replacement the Cowboys can find in the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins April 25 in Detroit. If an offensive tackle drops to them early, Smith could remain at guard. If an interior lineman is the best player available, the third-year pro could kick out to tackle.

"As of today. Let's fill up the room, and then we'll look at it," McCarthy said on Tuesday. "I mean, the goal's always get the best five on the field, but we've had this conversation every year since I've been here. So when does that occur, you know? Just look at our training camp last year. You know, we didn't have the five starters practice together until the week of the first game, so it would be nice to have all five of your guys that you feel are going to be starters practice throughout April, May, June and into training camp.

"The cohesiveness of your offensive line, you look at that statistically or the history of football, equates to winning. So we've had veteran players that aren't going to work a lot in training camp and so we've gone through that, but like I said, we took a big step last year with the youth of that group and it'll be a little younger even again this year. Hopefully, with this group of offensive linemen coming in through the draft, I mean, it'd be great to add to that room. It's an excellent room. It's a room that will definitely improve just based on who's in there today, but yeah, we'd like to continue to add to that."

The good news for Dallas is that Tyler Smith has proven adept at both guard and tackle, giving the Cowboys flexibility not only in seeking out that fifth blocker but versatility in-season if the initial plan goes awry.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL owners pass new hybrid kickoff rule at Annual League Meeting

NFL owners on Tuesday voted to pass the hybrid kickoff rule that is intended to increase the number of returns during the 2024 season while maintaining player health and safety as a priority, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Woody Johnson: Jets will keep QB Zach Wilson if no trade materializes

Perhaps the Jets' split with Zach Wilson isn't as straightforward as initially thought. Gang Green owner Woody Johnson told reporters Monday that he could hang onto the former No. 2 overall pick.
news

Vikings owner Mark Wilf on Justin Jefferson contract talks: 'Going to do our best' to keep WR 'in purple'

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is up for a massive contract extension. During Monday's edition of The NFL Report, Vikings owner Mark Wilf sounded inclined to make it happen.
news

Bears, Texans to kick off 2024 NFL preseason in Hall of Fame Game

The NFL's 2024 Hall of Fame Game will feature the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans, the Hall announced Tuesday.
news

RB Damien Harris announces retirement after five seasons in NFL

Running back Damien Harris is retiring after five seasons in the league playing for the New England Patriots and most recently, the Buffalo Bills. 
news

Giants owner John Mara gives 'support' to draft high for quarterback 

The New York Giants have received the green light from owner John Mara to draft a quarterback as high as Round 1 if they so choose. "If they fall in love with a quarterback and believe that it's worth pick No. 6 -- or moving up -- I certainly would support that," Mara said Monday.
news

Niners GM John Lynch says WR Brandon Aiyuk is not available for trade

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch brushed off trade speculation surrounding Brandon Aiyuk, adding that he's working to keep the standout wideout for the long-term. 
news

Vikings' Kevin O'Connell says adding another first-round pick about 'flexibility' in 2024 draft, sees 'positive situation' for QB Sam Darnold 

Kevin O'Connell on Monday said that acquiring another first-round pick ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft gives Minnesota 'flexibility' for a potential trade up, but the Vikings coach also sees a 'positive situation' for newly signed QB Sam Darnold this season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners eager for healthy Brock Purdy to get full offseason of work as QB1

For the first time in his NFL career, Brock Purdy is set to go through a full offseason of work as the San Francisco 49ers' QB1. Head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the expectations for Purdy in 2024 during an interview with NFL Network's Steve Wyche.