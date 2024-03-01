Eagles releasing safety Kevin Byard after less than one season with team

Kevin Byard's stint in Philadelphia lasted just 10 games.

The Eagles are releasing the safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

Philly acquired the two-time All-Pro in a trade with the Tennessee Titans in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round picks and veteran safety Terrell Edmunds in October. The Eagles made the move to bolster a struggling back end that was dealing with injury. Byard's presence, however, didn't help smooth things out.

In 10 games with the Eagles, he generated 75 tackles, one interception, and three passes defended. Philly won its first four games following the Byard trade but collapsed down the stretch, losing five of its final six regular-season games and getting blown out of the postseason by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of Super Wild Card Weekend.

Byard was set to have a $14.417 million cap number in 2024. His release saves Philly $13.031 million on the cap with $1.386 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.