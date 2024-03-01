 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Eagles releasing safety Kevin Byard after less than one season with team

Published: Mar 01, 2024 at 12:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kevin Byard's stint in Philadelphia lasted just 10 games.

The Eagles are releasing the safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

Philly acquired the two-time All-Pro in a trade with the Tennessee Titans in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round picks and veteran safety Terrell Edmunds in October. The Eagles made the move to bolster a struggling back end that was dealing with injury. Byard's presence, however, didn't help smooth things out.

In 10 games with the Eagles, he generated 75 tackles, one interception, and three passes defended. Philly won its first four games following the Byard trade but collapsed down the stretch, losing five of its final six regular-season games and getting blown out of the postseason by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of Super Wild Card Weekend.

Byard was set to have a $14.417 million cap number in 2024. His release saves Philly $13.031 million on the cap with $1.386 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.

With Reed Blankenship, who got dinged up several times last season, and Sydney Brown as the only safeties on the roster, it's a position Howie Roseman will need to fill through free agency and the draft for new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams says he will undergo medical exams during team visits

 University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams told reporters on Friday that he intends to undergo medical exams only for the teams he visits in the lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has Jones fracture in right foot, won't work out at combine

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is dealing with a foot injury.
news

Cowboys seeking 'bigger bodies' to bolster Mike Zimmer's defense 

The Dallas Cowboys scouting department is spending the week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis preparing to overhaul a defense behind new coordinator Mike Zimmer.
news

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo backpedals on 'burn some cash' comments: 'You don't have to spend all of it in one year'

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo made headlines shortly after being hired when he boasted the club was ready to "burn some cash" in free agency but walked back those comments.
news

Vikings inform RB Alexander Mattison he is being released

After one season leading the Vikings' rushing attack, Alexander Mattison will be moving on from Minnesota. The Vikings have informed Mattison that they are releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Steelers GM Omar Khan: 'I have full faith' in QB Kenny Pickett, but still open to 'competition in the room'

Speaking at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Steelers general manager Omar Khan spoke on the state of the quarterback room in Pittsburgh, expressing that he has "full faith" in Kenny Pickett, but also is interested in bringing in competition, hopefully in the form of Mason Rudolph, who was with the team in 2023.
news

NFL tested optical tracking devices for line-to-gain rulings during 2023 season

The league tested optical tracking in two stadiums this past season -- and during Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium -- for line-to-gain rulings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, citing league officials.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers HC Dave Canales: Not planning to 'fix' QB Bryce Young, just need him to 'do his part' in offense

When new Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales was asked Tuesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine what his plan was to "fix" quarterback Bryce Young in 2024, Canales said he didn't feel the sophomore signal caller's play was necessarily broken.
news

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo: Franchise changes not taking 'shots at' Bill Belichick 

Jerod Mayo's New England Patriots are a new-look group from seasons past. Obvious as the changes might be, Mayo made it clear Wednesday that none of the alterations should be viewed as slights to Bill Belichick, the architect of the Patriots dynasty who parted ways with the franchise after 24 seasons last month.