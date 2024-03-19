New Saints DE Chase Young to undergo neck surgery

On Monday, news broke of the Saints signing pass rusher Chase Young to a one-year contract.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Young will need to go a medical procedure.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young is set to undergo neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that if all goes well with Young's recovery, he should be ready for the start of the 2024 regular season in September.

ESPN first reported the news.

Young, 24, signed a $13 million deal for 2024, moving on to his third team since Halloween. He was traded that day from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 third-round pick.

Last season, Young had 7.5 sacks , including 2.5 as a reserve with the Niners in nine regular-season games. He added a sack in the Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Chiefs, starting all three postseason games for the 49ers.

The former No. 2 overall pick was named AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, with a 7.5-sack season for Washington that year, adding four forced fumbles and three recoveries, including one that was run back for a score.

But Young had only nine regular-season sacks in his past 28 regular-season games, missing big chunks of the 2021 and 2022 seasons with a torn right ACL and patellar tendon that took longer than expected to heal.

Young told the Saints' official website on Monday that he doesn't view the new contract as a "prove it" deal and that he's just grateful for the opportunity to get a fresh start with a new team.

"Really not excited to prove anything to anybody," Young said. "I'm just going to go out there and be the best Chase Young I can be.