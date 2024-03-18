NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- CB Taron Johnson is signing a three-year, $31 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- DT Sheldon Rankins signed a two-year deal, the team announced.
- OLB Aaron Lynch, who last played in 2020, had a workout with the Browns today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- LB Leighton Vander Esch is announcing his retirement from the NFL after six seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- LB Cody Barton
- OLB Trevis Gipson
- K Joey Slye signed a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- RB Alexander Mattison is being hosted on a free-agent visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- OT Isaiah Wynn is re-signing on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Wynn's agent.
- OL Jack Driscoll
- DT Benito Jones
- DL Jonah Williams is being hosted on a free-agent visit on Monday, the team announced.
- G Mike Onwenu, who signed a three-year, $57 million deal with the Patriots, is expected to be the starting right tackle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- G Andrus Peat is visiting the Titans on a free-agent visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- WR Jamison Crowder was re-signed, the team announced
- CB Michael Davis