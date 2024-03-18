 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 18

Published: Mar 18, 2024 at 10:29 AM Updated: Mar 18, 2024 at 01:03 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SIGNINGS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

VISITS

  • OLB Aaron Lynch, who last played in 2020, had a workout with the Browns today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

RETIREMENTS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

SIGNINGS

  • OLB Trevis Gipson
  • K Joey Slye signed a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

VISITS

  • RB Alexander Mattison is being hosted on a free-agent visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

VISITS

  • DL Jonah Williams is being hosted on a free-agent visit on Monday, the team announced.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

ROSTER NEWS

  • G Mike Onwenu, who signed a three-year, $57 million deal with the Patriots, is expected to be the starting right tackle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS

  • G Andrus Peat is visiting the Titans on a free-agent visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

