Former Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch retires from NFL after six seasons

With his health in mind, Leighton Vander Esch is calling it a career.
The former Dallas Cowboys linebacker announced on Monday that he is retiring after six professional seasons. The Cowboys previously released Vander Esch on Friday.
"Seldom do you come across a player like Leighton, who grew up playing eight-man football only to first play the 11-man game at the major collegiate level and excel," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement on Monday. "His passion and love for the game was contagious, and from the moment he arrived, he has been a difference maker. His grit, toughness, motivation, determination and football IQ will be sorely missed.
"Leighton also embodied the strong character and personal qualities that make him much more than an accomplished player. He was a leader and the kind of teammate that impacted those around him in the best ways. Leighton's playing career may have come to an end, but his future is very bright. On behalf of the entire Dallas Cowboys organization, we're proud that he wore the star on his helmet, we thank him and we wish all the best to Leighton, his wife, Madalynn, and their young daughter."
Vander Esch's career began in Dallas when the Cowboys spent the 19th-overall pick on him in the 2018 draft, giving them a sledgehammer of a linebacker who proved his value by earning a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro honors in his very first season. With Jaylon Smith signing an extension prior to the next season, Dallas appeared to have a stellar linebacking tandem for years to come.
Injuries, however, interrupted their ascension. Vander Esch's neck first gave him trouble during his sophomore season at Boise State, prompting him to spend the rest of his career wearing a cowboy collar. That protective measure wouldn't prevent him from experiencing a nerve issue in his neck in his second NFL season, forcing him to undergo corrective surgery and ending his campaign prematurely. A year later, a broken collarbone limited him to 10 games. And in the 2021 season, with Vander Esch finally enjoying a healthy season, the Cowboys decided to move on from Smith in favor of star rookie Micah Parsons, ending their partnership before they were ever able to play substantial snaps together.
Vander Esch's health troubles led the Cowboys to decline his fifth-year option, and after signing a one-year deal to return in 2022, another injury -- this time, a neck stinger -- cost him four games. A year later, yet another neck issue would cost him all but five contests in the 2023 season.
With the 2024 league year underway, Vander Esch has decided now is the time to stop fighting the injury bug and move onto the next chapter of his life.
"I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to the unwavering standard of excellence that professional football demands," Vander Esch wrote in a letter included in the Cowboys' press release announcing his retirement. "I say this with a heavy heart: I am medically retiring from the NFL. I love the game of football so much, and my body won't cooperate any longer.
"I cherished every moment of my NFL career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have played. This year, things may look a little different for me, but the sole focus is being a great husband and father for my loving family.
Vander Esch retires with 71 regular-season games played, 469 tackles (13 for loss), 3.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. His second-team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowl trip in 2018 stand as his only postseason honors earned, but those who followed his career know he'd likely have drawn many more accolades had he been able to stay healthy.
For those who knew Vander Esch best, the excellence Vander Esch maintained throughout his six NFL seasons outweighed the honors.
"Leighton is exactly the kind of player and person a coach feels very fortunate to have on their team," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. "His leadership, character, perseverance, dedication and will to win were all at the highest level, not to mention his ability to play the game.
"Leighton impacted our team beyond defense. He set a tone that served as an example for all of our players about how we want to play. Having a teammate like Leighton is something everyone on our staff and in our locker room valued greatly, and we're going to miss him. I wish Leighton, his wife Madalynn and their daughter the best and know that he's going to continue living life to the fullest."