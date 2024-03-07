Dak Prescott, Cowboys have had no talks about contract extension

 Skip to main content
Mar 06, 2024
There have been conversations aplenty with the media regarding the matter, but the Dallas Cowboys and their star quarterback have yet to begin discussions on a new deal. 

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have had no talks at all on a contract extension, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Wednesday.

Slater added, however, that it's unlikely to be cause for alarm and that she could foresee a deal coming to fruition closer to August.

Prescott is headed into the final season of his current deal and has a giant $59.4 million salary cap hit on the Cowboys' books for 2024. That number alone begs for a new deal to lower the cap hit for Dallas. 

As noted by Slater, even though there have been no negotiations as of yet, it's unsurprising to see some back and forth through the media. 

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opined that Prescott could play better than he has and he also has no "fear" of this being Prescott's final season with the team. 

On Monday at the Children's Cancer Fund Gala in Dallas, Prescott was all smiles and said he was "definitely confident" a new deal would get worked out, adding that it would help the team and was "important for the numbers."

With free agency kicking off next week, the Cowboys have that to deal with along with endeavoring to lock up wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons on long-term pacts. Dallas is also expected to let running backs Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle hit free agency, leaving a relatively barren RB room. Slater added the Cowboys have interest in Texas running back Jonathan Brooks and could potentially look to sign a veteran back. 

Thus, as many headlines as Prescott's situation will command, the Cowboys have a balancing act ahead. 

And apparently, at least with Prescott, they've yet to get started.

