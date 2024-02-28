Stephen Jones won't share details on Dak Prescott negotiations: Our whole thing is 'him being a Cowboy'

Even if Jones won't address a timeline, there's a hefty need to get something done sooner rather than later.

The Cowboys are currently estimated to have the sixth-least cap space, no doubt in part to Prescott, who accounts for a whopping 22.8% of the team's 2024 cap.

Maneuverability to go all-in as owner Jerry Jones wants, either by locking up stars like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons or adding more through free agency, likely begins with easing the burden of Prescott's current contract by inking him to his next one.

"Well we've got ways to adjust his cap number for this year," Stephen Jones said of handling free agency with Prescott's cap hit. "We are, obviously, between Dak and between Micah and CeeDee, the salary cap is real for us with those three guys. [We're] in a situation where we want to do deals with all three of them. Do you get to do everything you want to do with the salary cap? I don't think any team does. But we're certainly gonna be able to go out and go to work, and get the things done that we feel like we need to get done to be successful."

As for Prescott's teammates, Lamb is slated to play on his fifth-year rookie option after leading the league with 135 receptions, while Parsons is in line to see his option picked up but has also earned a larger piece of the pie as Dallas' biggest playmaker on defense.

Jones made it clear Tuesday that keeping those three is Dallas' main priority, however difficult it proves with each one existing in the top echelon of their respective position.