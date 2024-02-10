 Skip to main content
Micah Parsons on impending Cowboys extension: CeeDee Lamb is 'the priority right now'

Published: Feb 10, 2024 at 08:29 AM
Micah Parsons is due a Texas-sized extension.

As it stands now, though, the Pro Bowl linebacker believes the Dallas Cowboys' priorities lie on the other side of the ball, and he's OK with that.

"I know they gotta get CeeDee Lamb done. I think that's the priority right now," Parsons told NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew and Rhett Lewis Friday on Super Bowl Live.

Parsons has been an instant success in the NFL, but he's taking a patient approach as it pertains to his second contract.

Lamb is a 2020 first-round pick with one year left on his rookie deal after his fifth-year option was picked up, while Parsons, 24, is a 2021 first-rounder, so the timeline and order of urgency does make sense. Both are elite talents sure to command mega-deals, so it's likely to be an arduous process for the Cowboys, who are likely to also have to tackle an extension or restructure with quarterback Dak Prescott.

Having earned three Pro Bowls in each of his first seasons, along with a pair of All-Pro nods as a stellar pass rusher, Parsons isn't rushing the front office. He's open for business as soon as it comes, though.

"If they're ready to talk about a deal and get a deal done, I'll be super excited," he said. "You know I'm ready to be [with the] Cowboys for life, this is the team I wanted to be with, this is the team I want to win a championship with."

Parsons' comments are sure to make the Cowboys' brass and Lamb plenty happy.

"What's meant for me is meant for me," he said. "I'm not gonna rush the process, I'm gonna just enjoy the process and keep working until it's time."

