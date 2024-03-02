Jerry Jones 'convinced' Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott 'can be better' heading into 2024 season

The Cowboys had a disappointing end to the 2023 campaign after losing in the Super Wild Card Round to the Packers at AT&T Stadium. In terms of being better, Jones is alluding to the Cowboys' recent playoff runs, which have extended the club's ongoing failure since 1995 of getting past the Divisional Round.

Dallas is coming off a third consecutive 12-win season but has questions looming with free agency to retain key free agents like running back Tony Pollard, offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb could also seek a contract extension this offseason.

Prescott enters the final year of a contract that will carry a $59.455 million salary-cap hit in 2024. Jones says the team will work on a new deal with the Cowboys' signal-caller, but he isn't afraid of this upcoming season possibly being Prescott's last one in Dallas.

"No, I don't fear that," Jones said. "Well, because I have gotten my mind on being better than we were last year. And that's where the focus would be. Every player you got has some time when his contract is up. You would walk around with the shakes if you feared it. You can't because they all come up. They all can get hurt. They all can lose some talent.

"So all of that is not fear. I know you're asking for a reaction to that. It is my job to when somebody gets hurt or when their career is at the end or when you don't get things negotiated, it's my job to do something else."

In head coach Mike McCarthy's first year as the offensive play-caller, Prescott led the league with 410 completions and 36 passing touchdowns. The 30-year-old QB also threw for 4,516 passing yards, nine interceptions and saw his most rushing attempts (55) since 2018.

Even though surrounding contract talks loom around Prescott, Jones acknowledged the QB will be around for at least the 2024 season.