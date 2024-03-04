Dak Prescott 'definitely confident' he'll get extension done with Cowboys

Prescott is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in which he led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes, but he and the Cowboys fell short in the playoffs thanks to a wild-card upset loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Prescott's comments come not long after some interesting musings from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones pointed out that he believes Prescott can play better and he does not "fear" this season potentially being the last for his franchise signal-caller with the team.

Regardless of Jones' recent comments, Prescott exuded confidence Monday. Perhaps it was a bit of a glow coming from news that he welcomed a daughter the week prior.