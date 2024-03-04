Dak Prescott 'definitely confident' he'll get extension done with Cowboys

A new dad brimming with optimism, Dak Prescott is assured that he'll get a new deal done with the Dallas Cowboys.
Prescott, who's entering the final season of his current contract with a massive $59.4 million salary cap hit, said as much Monday at the Children's Cancer Fund Gala in Dallas.
"I'm definitely confident," Prescott said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. "Obviously, it helps the team. It's important for the numbers.
"That is a process. Both sides understand that. Everything's great. It'll happen."
As referenced by Prescott, 31, a new long-term deal would be off some relief to the Cowboys, who are also trying to lock up wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons on what will no doubt be eye-popping extensions. Dallas currently stands roughly $10 million over the cap with free agency bearing down.
Prescott is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in which he led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes, but he and the Cowboys fell short in the playoffs thanks to a wild-card upset loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Prescott's comments come not long after some interesting musings from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones pointed out that he believes Prescott can play better and he does not "fear" this season potentially being the last for his franchise signal-caller with the team.
Regardless of Jones' recent comments, Prescott exuded confidence Monday. Perhaps it was a bit of a glow coming from news that he welcomed a daughter the week prior.
"I feel different I guess, especially when you wake up in the morning and you see that baby and you understand the responsibilities," he said. "Yeah, it's special."