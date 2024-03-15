Cowboys release LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR Michael Gallup 

Leighton Vander Esch's time in Dallas is over.
The Cowboys are releasing the veteran linebacker and wide receiver Michael Gallup, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Vander Esch's release came with a failed physical designation, and Gallup is being let go with a post-June 1 designation, the team later announced.
Vander Esch's career began in Dallas when the Cowboys spent the 19th-overall pick on him in the 2018 draft, giving them a sledgehammer of a linebacker who proved his value by earning a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro honors in his very first season. With Jaylon Smith signing an extension prior to the next season, Dallas appeared to have a stellar linebacking tandem for years to come.
Injuries, however, interrupted their ascension. Vander Esch's neck first gave him trouble during his sophomore season at Boise State, prompting him to spend the rest of his career wearing a cowboy collar. That protective measure wouldn't prevent him from experiencing a nerve issue in his neck in his second NFL season, forcing him to undergo corrective surgery and ending his campaign prematurely. A year later, a broken collarbone limited him to 10 games. And in the 2021 season, with Vander Esch finally enjoying a healthy season, the Cowboys decided to move on from Smith in favor of star rookie Micah Parsons, ending their partnership before they were ever able to play substantial snaps together.
Vander Esch's health troubles led the Cowboys to decline his fifth-year option, and after signing a one-year deal to return in 2022, another injury -- this time, a neck stinger -- cost him four games. A year later, yet another neck issue would cost him all but five contests in the 2023 season.
Now, he's headed to free agency, where his future is very uncertain. After multiple neck issues and a failed physical, it's fair to wonder whether we've seen him play his last NFL snap.
In the meantime, Dallas is clearing cap space in an attempt to make room for additions after largely standing pat during the first week of free agency. The Cowboys will save roughly $2.1 million by releasing Vander Esch, and will avoid fully guaranteeing Gallup's salary for 2024 by releasing him before the fifth day of the new league year.
Gallup's story is similar to that of Vander Esch, one of promise interrupted by injury. Just as he was soaring toward a lucrative payday after racking up over 2,000 receiving yards between 2019 and 2020, Gallup suffered a torn ACL in 2021, decreasing his earning power. He still signed a five-year, $57.4 million deal with Dallas, but has struggled to regain the abilities that once put him in line for big money.
After two straight seasons under 500 receiving yards, the Cowboys have decided now is the time to part with Gallup in the interest of salary-cap solvency. We'll see what interest he attracts on the open market.