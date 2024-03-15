Cowboys release LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR Michael Gallup 

Vander Esch's health troubles led the Cowboys to decline his fifth-year option, and after signing a one-year deal to return in 2022, another injury -- this time, a neck stinger -- cost him four games. A year later, yet another neck issue would cost him all but five contests in the 2023 season.

Now, he's headed to free agency, where his future is very uncertain. After multiple neck issues and a failed physical, it's fair to wonder whether we've seen him play his last NFL snap.

In the meantime, Dallas is clearing cap space in an attempt to make room for additions after largely standing pat during the first week of free agency. The Cowboys will save roughly $2.1 million by releasing Vander Esch, and will avoid fully guaranteeing Gallup's salary for 2024 by releasing him before the fifth day of the new league year.

Gallup's story is similar to that of Vander Esch, one of promise interrupted by injury. Just as he was soaring toward a lucrative payday after racking up over 2,000 receiving yards between 2019 and 2020, Gallup suffered a torn ACL in 2021, decreasing his earning power. He still signed a five-year, $57.4 million deal with Dallas, but has struggled to regain the abilities that once put him in line for big money.