 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bills signing DB Taron Johnson to three-year, $31 million extension through 2027 season

Published: Mar 18, 2024 at 01:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

With a contract year in sight, Buffalo is keeping a key part of its secondary well beyond 2024.

The Bills have agreed to a three-year contract extension with nickel corner Taron Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Johnson's extension is worth $31 million, per Rapoport.

ESPN first reported the news.

Related Links

Johnson was entering the final year of his existing deal in 2024, and instead of playing out the string, he'll receive added contractual security in exchange for what is expected to be immediate cap relief for the Bills. It remains to be seen how much relief Buffalo will gain from this deal, but with the six-year veteran accounting for $12.4 million in cap space on his prior contract, it's safe to expect that number to be lower under the new agreement, which gives the Bills the opportunity to push some of his cap hit out into future years.

Johnson's deal pushes him past Colts cornerback Kenny Moore as the highest-paid nickel in the NFL, with $31 million sneaking the Bills veteran ahead of Moore by $1 million. Johnson earned the extension by posting his best overall season of his career, according to Pro Football Focus, which handed him his top defensive grade (77.5), placing him 17th among all cornerbacks and one spot ahead of Moore.

With Buffalo watching Jordan Poyer walk to AFC East rival Miami this month, the Bills strategically secured Johnson's services a year before he'd be able to follow Poyer out of town. We'll see if another move is in store.

Related Content

news

Austin Ekeler: Signing with Washington about sharing workload, reuniting with Anthony Lynn

Newly signed Commanders RB Austin Ekeler says he signed with Washington knowing he'd share the workload and that the move was also inspired by reuniting with assistant coach Anthony Lynn.
news

Former Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch retires from NFL after six seasons

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is retiring after six professional seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. The Cowboys previously released Vander Esch on Friday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bengals HC Zac Taylor on safety Vonn Bell's return: 'He's the ultimate standard-setter'

Last offseason, safety Vonn Bell was one of several veterans the Cincinnati Bengals let walk in free agency to go younger on defense. After one season in Carolina, the veteran returns to Cincy to pursue unfinished business.
news

WR Odell Beckham Jr. says goodbye to Baltimore

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't plan to return to the Baltimore Ravens after one season with the club and said goodbye on Instagram. 
news

Free-agent WR Mike Williams to visit Panthers, Jets and Steelers this week

Former Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has visits scheduled this week with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots signing former Vikings WR K.J. Osborn

The New England Patriots are signing former Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.
news

New Bengals RB Zack Moss ready to do whatever is needed of him in first season in Cincy

Coming off of his best NFL season, new Bengals running back Zack Moss said this week that he's excited to play a larger role with a new team, and is ready for whatever he's called upon to do to help the Cincy offense thrive.
news

Bears trading QB Justin Fields to Steelers in exchange for 2025 conditional sixth-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring quarterback Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.