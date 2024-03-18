Bills signing DB Taron Johnson to three-year, $31 million extension through 2027 season

Johnson was entering the final year of his existing deal in 2024, and instead of playing out the string, he'll receive added contractual security in exchange for what is expected to be immediate cap relief for the Bills. It remains to be seen how much relief Buffalo will gain from this deal, but with the six-year veteran accounting for $12.4 million in cap space on his prior contract, it's safe to expect that number to be lower under the new agreement, which gives the Bills the opportunity to push some of his cap hit out into future years.