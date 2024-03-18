Bills signing DB Taron Johnson to three-year, $31 million extension through 2027 season

With a contract year in sight, Buffalo is keeping a key part of its secondary well beyond 2024.
The Bills have agreed to a three-year contract extension with nickel corner Taron Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Johnson's extension is worth $31 million, per Rapoport.
ESPN first reported the news.
Johnson was entering the final year of his existing deal in 2024, and instead of playing out the string, he'll receive added contractual security in exchange for what is expected to be immediate cap relief for the Bills. It remains to be seen how much relief Buffalo will gain from this deal, but with the six-year veteran accounting for $12.4 million in cap space on his prior contract, it's safe to expect that number to be lower under the new agreement, which gives the Bills the opportunity to push some of his cap hit out into future years.
Johnson's deal pushes him past Colts cornerback Kenny Moore as the highest-paid nickel in the NFL, with $31 million sneaking the Bills veteran ahead of Moore by $1 million. Johnson earned the extension by posting his best overall season of his career, according to Pro Football Focus, which handed him his top defensive grade (77.5), placing him 17th among all cornerbacks and one spot ahead of Moore.
With Buffalo watching Jordan Poyer walk to AFC East rival Miami this month, the Bills strategically secured Johnson's services a year before he'd be able to follow Poyer out of town. We'll see if another move is in store.