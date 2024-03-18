Saints expected to sign pass rusher Chase Young

Young registered 18 tackles and 3.5 sacks with the 49ers, including one sack of Patrick Mahomes in the aforementioned Super Bowl. He finished in a tie for 18th in total QB pressures in 2023, ending the season with the same total as former Jets pass-rushing specialist Bryce Huff, who landed a three-year, $51.5 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Young, meanwhile, will again be asked to prove himself, taking the instant cash provided by the one-year deal to join forces with the likes of eight-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan in New Orleans, where coach Dennis Allen is aiming to direct a defensive turnaround after dropping out of the top 10 in total defense in 2023. Young will get a full season to show he can team with another established edge rusher after failing to meet sky-high expectations set for him by a reunion with former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa in San Francisco.