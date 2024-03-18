 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Cowboys re-signing RB Rico Dowdle 

Published: Mar 18, 2024 at 06:11 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Dallas is re-stocking its barren running back room with a returning face.

Rico Dowdle is re-signing with the Cowboys, his agency tweeted out Monday afternoon. It is a one-year deal, the team announced. 

Having followed Tony Pollard into free agency, Dowdle was thought by many to be leaving Big D, but he's now headed back as the likely RB1 -- for now anyway.

Prior to Dowdle's re-signing, the Cowboys' running back stable was led by Deuce Vaughn, who was followed by Malik Davis and Snoop Conner. What follows in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft remains to be seen, but for now, the Cowboys are bringing back the 25-year-old Dowdle to lead the way.

He's coming off the most productive of his four NFL years (which includes missing all of 2021 with an injury). In 2023, Dowdle rushed for 361 yards on 89 carries (4.1 yards per carry) and scored a pair of touchdowns. He added two more scores and 144 yards on 17 receptions.

It's likely the Cowboys won't be content with Dowdle taking on a bell cow role, but for now his return likely slots him as Dallas' RB1.

Related Content

news

Marquise Brown drawn to Chiefs by Patrick Mahomes, 'winning culture'

New Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown says he was drawn to the Chiefs due to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the "winning culture."
news

Niners signing QB Josh Dobbs to one-year deal

Former Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to his agency.
news

Kirk Cousins to wear No. 18 as Falcons QB -- not No. 8

Kyle Pitts isn't changing his number, but Kirk Cousins is. The new Falcons quarterback will wear No. 18 in Atlanta, the team announced on Monday.
news

Saints expected to sign pass rusher Chase Young

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former Commanders and 49ers pass rusher Chase Young, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Cardinals unveil luxury seating for State Farm Stadium for 2024 season 

State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, will provide six different type of luxury seat offerings in the  ground level of the football field, the team announced on Monday.
news

Niners to forfeit 2025 fifth-round pick as result of administrative payroll accounting errors

A league review has the San Francisco 49ers having administrative payroll accounting errors at the close of the 2022 league year and ensuing action by the NFL will effect the club's next two drafts as a result, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

New Eagles QB Kenny Pickett on reports of his Steelers exit: 'I'm confident in the way I handled it'

After a rocky end to his time in Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett is ready to turn the page following his trade to Philadelphia.
news

Bills sign DB Taron Johnson to three-year, $31 million extension through 2027 season

The Bills have agreed to a three-year, $31 million contract extension with nickel corner Taron Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Austin Ekeler: Signing with Washington about sharing workload, reuniting with Anthony Lynn

Newly signed Commanders RB Austin Ekeler says he signed with Washington knowing he'd share the workload and that the move was also inspired by reuniting with assistant coach Anthony Lynn.
news

Former Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch retires from NFL after six seasons

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is retiring after six professional seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. The Cowboys previously released Vander Esch on Friday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.