Cowboys re-signing RB Rico Dowdle 

Dallas is re-stocking its barren running back room with a returning face.

Rico Dowdle is re-signing with the Cowboys, his agency tweeted out Monday afternoon. It is a one-year deal, the team announced.

Having followed Tony Pollard into free agency, Dowdle was thought by many to be leaving Big D, but he's now headed back as the likely RB1 -- for now anyway.

Prior to Dowdle's re-signing, the Cowboys' running back stable was led by Deuce Vaughn, who was followed by Malik Davis and Snoop Conner. What follows in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft remains to be seen, but for now, the Cowboys are bringing back the 25-year-old Dowdle to lead the way.

He's coming off the most productive of his four NFL years (which includes missing all of 2021 with an injury). In 2023, Dowdle rushed for 361 yards on 89 carries (4.1 yards per carry) and scored a pair of touchdowns. He added two more scores and 144 yards on 17 receptions.