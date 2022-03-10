2022 NFL free agency: Seven players who could get paid more than you think

With the Packers' Davante Adams (franchise tag), the Bucs' Chris Godwin (tag) and the Chargers' Mike Williams (three years, $60 million) off the board, and with Michael Gallup likely to join them soon on a new deal with the Cowboys, other receivers should benefit. In four seasons with the Cardinals, Kirk already has 236 career catches -- including 77 for 982 yards and five touchdowns in 2021 -- despite sharing targets with the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and A.J. Green. If Arizona doesn't keep him off the market, it wouldn't be a shock to see Kirk get $15 million or more per year. Valdes-Scantling has averaged just over 30 catches over four seasons in Green Bay's Adams-heavy offense. But "MVS" also has the kind of rare combination of size (6-foot-4, 206 pounds) and speed (he ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine) that usually gets paid. His deal could end up well north of $10 million a year.