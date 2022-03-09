NFC free agency needs: Seattle Seahawks abruptly join list of teams with gaping hole at quarterback

Needs: OL, Edge, WR

Cap space: $3,375,017





The same issues that have plagued the Falcons for years remain. Atlanta needs to finally hit on a couple of offensive linemen who can slow the rush around veteran Matt Ryan. The swings and misses of the past have left a blocking group that struggles in both the run and passing games. Sieves are less porous than the line in Atlanta. The Falcons also must upgrade edge rusher after ranking dead last in the NFL with 115 total QB pressures in 2021, per Next Gen Stats. With Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season and Russell Gage a free agent, there are major question marks a receiver. As second-year GM Terry Fontenot continues to dig out of cap hell, how he addresses these issues will indicate whether the Falcons believe they can contend in a suddenly wide-open NFC South or are a year away from taking significant strides. One interesting byproduct of Ridley's suspension: It cleared $11 million off the books for 2022, giving Atlanta a bit more room to play with this offseason.