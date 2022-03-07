2022 NFL free agency: Players who could be overpriced, underpriced

We had Nate Tice, who worked in scouting for the Falcons and was a personnel director in the AAF, on the Around the NFL Podcast to discuss my list of the top 101 free agents. When I asked for a player who was ranked too low on the list as it stood at the time, I was shocked he named Jones at No. 35. Jones topped 500 snaps for the first time in 2021, so I thought that ranking was very bullish, based on a projection that he'll keep growing. But Tice sees a possible future star just hitting his prime at an incredibly thin position in free agency, and I've got no argument against that.