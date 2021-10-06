Around the NFL

New England Patriots to release CB Stephon Gilmore

Published: Oct 06, 2021 at 08:02 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots have split with star corner ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ after sides couldn't agree on a long-term contract.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Pats are releasing Gilmore, per sources informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

Gilmore later said his goodbye to New England.

It's a stunning move by the Patriots, who apparently couldn't get anything for the corner in the trade market. Rapoport noted that health was a concern for teams considering trading for Gilmore. It's still possible that a trade could happen in the coming hours before the 4 p.m. ET transaction deadline -- but given his contract desires, it seems unlikely at this point.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has dealt with a quad injury that resulted in offseason surgery and landed him on the PUP list to open the season. Rapoport reported that the Pats were open to giving Gilmore a raise during the offseason but wanted to see him healthy first.

Gilmore sitting out of training camp and landing on the PUP list was characterized as a hold-in in an effort to get a new deal after the Pats bumped some of his 2021 pay into 2020 to appease his contract concerns last year.

Apparently, the tension hasn't dissipated.

Gilmore's contract called for just over $7 million in base salary this season after the Patriots moved up $4.5 million last year during training camp to appease the corner. That cash figure ranks 24th among all corners in 2021, per Over The Cap.

Despite not having the lockdown corner, who fit perfectly into the Pats system, New England has played well through four weeks, ranking fourth against the pass and fourth in yards per play allowed. Now the Pats will move on for good.

Even at 31, coming off injury, Gilmore should have no shortage of suitors for Gilmore should he prove healthy. Rapoport reported Gilmore is basically healthy -- underscoring that his absence was always more about the contract than injury.

Gilmore is a proven lockdown corner. Contenders like Kansas City, Tennessee, Tampa Bay, et al. should be lining up to ink him once he's officially released.

NFL teams always need corners. It's rare that a talent like Gilmore ever hits the open market. It's even rarer that it'd come ahead of Week 5.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Giants QB Daniel Jones lead Players of the Week

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow are among the NFL Players of the Week.
news

Raiders coach Jon Gruden 'not going to hit the panic button' on struggling offensive line

Fresh off their first loss of the 2021 season, Raiders coach Jon Gruden says he isn't worried about a Raiders offensive line that was retooled over the summer. 
news

Cowboys plan to release LB Jaylon Smith

Dallas is planning to release Smith, but the move will not become official until Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. There is still a chance Smith could be traded, but it is unlikely that will happen, Garafolo added. 
news

Free-agent LB Jamie Collins heading back to Patriots for third stint 

Free-agent linebacker Jamie Collins is set to sign with the Patriots, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, for what will be his third stint with the team.
news

Chiefs add Josh Gordon to 53-man roster; WR on track to play Sunday

Josh Gordon is on track to make his 2021 season debut this Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills.
news

Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger 'absolutely' right QB for Steelers' offense

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Ben Roethlisberger "absolutely" remains the right QB for his team's offense. Big Ben has struggled as Pittsburgh has opened the season 1-3.
news

Chargers LB Joey Bosa bashes officiating following win over Raiders: 'It's so bad it's unbelievable'

Joey Bosa﻿ can expect a light check at some point in the coming weeks for whatever fine might be incurred from his comments about officiating in the team's win over the Raiders on Monday night.
news

Marshawn Lynch named first-ever NFLPA chief brand ambassador

Marshawn Lynch has a new job. The former All-Pro RB has become the first-ever NFLPA chief brand ambassador. "Few players have used their platforms to build leverage for both their individual success as well as the success of all players like Marshawn has," NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said.
news

Jaguars owner Shad Khan releases statement on HC Urban Meyer: 'He must regain our trust and respect'

Four weeks into his debut NFL season, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer is looking to win more than his first game. Owner Shad Khan said Meyer "must regain our trust and respect" in the aftermath of his actions over the weekend.
news

Bears acquire WR Jakeem Grant in trade with Dolphins

The Bears added more speed to their offense. Tom Pelissero reported that the Dolphins traded wide receiver ﻿Jakeem Grant﻿ for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The trade thins out a deep receiver corps in Miami while the Dolphins saved a couple million in salary cap space.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 5

﻿David Montgomery's knee injury won't sideline him for the rest of the season. But he'll likely miss the rest of the month. The Bears RB could be out 3-5 weeks, Tom Pelissero reports. 
