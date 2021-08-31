Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore (quad) to start season on PUP list, won't play until Week 7 

The Patriots will be without a defensive leader to start the 2021 season.

﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ (quad) is being kept on the PUP list to start the year, meaning he won't be eligible to play until Week 7, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Rapoport adds that Gilmore is expected to be healthy around Week 3, leaving him plenty of time to be ready for Week 7.

New England's star cornerback is still recovering from surgery on an injured quad, which ended his 2020 season last December.