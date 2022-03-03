2022 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each NFC team

The Cardinals' top three tight ends are headed to free agency -- and the team needs to retain at least one of them. Arizona isn't projected to be in the worst cap situation, and although Ertz will cost more than, say, Maxx Williams, he also carries the most potential to produce for Kliff Kingsbury's offense. Despite arriving as a midseason trade acquisition and appearing in just 11 games with the Cardinals, Ertz still placed second on the team in catches (56) and third in receiving yards (574) in 2021.