QB Jameis Winston running for first time since tearing his ACL

Winston's second season with the New Orleans Saints ended early when he tore his ACL and also suffered MCL damage in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winston, 28, completed 95 of 161 passes in 2021 for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions last year. Though he wasn't putting up huge numbers, Winston was 5-2 as the Saints' starter and New Orleans went 4-6 without him.

After signing one-year deals with the Saints in each of the last two seasons, Winston, who played his first five seasons with the Bucs, is once again headed for free agency and is currently ranked No. 23 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022.