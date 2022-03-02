2022 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team

When the Around the NFL Podcast spoke with Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the plugged-in Colts reporter said of Carson Wentz: “He’s moving on. He’s not coming back.” The problem for Indy, though, is a low-grade quarterback market riddled with middling figures. Outside of general manager Chris Ballard chasing after Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson (the Colts already gave away this year's first-round pick for Wentz), the next best option is Teddy. While seen as the "safer" game-manager, Bridgewater threw nine fewer touchdowns and just as many picks (seven) as Wentz in three fewer starts. A new face would equal Frank Reich's fifth starter in as many years. Not an ideal table-setting for a franchise with playoff aspirations, but Bridgewater is beloved by teammates and coaches and would furnish Indy with a one-year answer before starting all over again in 2023.