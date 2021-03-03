2021 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each NFC team

All three of Detroit's top receivers are headed for free agency and the Lions don't have a ton of money to spend. After being cut by the Raiders following an inconsequential 2020 season -- Williams missed the entire campaign due to injury -- the receiver hits the market with a value lower than it was when he signed with the Raiders. That said, if he can return to form in 2021, Williams could be a bargain find for Detroit, helping to fill out the receiving corps for the Lions, who are in desperate need of some quality pass catchers to surround Jared Goff (and also need to find a way to keep Kenny Golladay).





(UPDATE: Williams has agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million with the Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.)