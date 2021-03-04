2021 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team

“What’s the point of having souljas when you never use them (Never!!)”





This quickly deleted November tweet by Ravens wideout Marquise Brown was not the final reminder that Baltimore's blinding, run-heavy offense tends to leave some feeling unwanted. Adding a reliable veteran pass catcher for Lamar Jackson is overdue. He’s 30, but Jones led the Lions with a respectable 978 yards and nine scores last season. He's rugged, keeps drops to a minimum and offers proven consistency. Ravens fans can scream for Kenny Golladay, but how do you convince a blue-chip wideout in his prime to join an air attack that ex-Ravens wideout Steve Smith Sr. labeled as “elementary school”?