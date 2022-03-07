2022 NFL franchise tag tracker: Who received tag ahead of March 8 deadline?

NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to use the franchise or transition tag on prospective free agents.

Browns tight end David Njoku was the first player to receive a franchise tag this offseason, but many more players are in consideration for the designation. Clubs that utilize a tender have until mid-July to work out a multiyear contract with a player. If an extension isn't agreed to at that point, the player will work the 2022 season under the one-year tender.