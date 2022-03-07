Around the NFL

Chiefs apply franchise tag to OT Orlando Brown 

Published: Mar 07, 2022 at 05:58 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Orlando Brown﻿'s first season as Patrick Mahomes﻿' blindside blocker was a success, but a long-term contract to remain in Kansas City will have to wait.

On Monday, the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Brown, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The team later announced the application.

Brown's tag may just be a placeholder until a long-term contract can be agreed upon before the July 15 deadline. The tag figure for offensive linemen is $16.6 million. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Brown has not decided whether to represent himself or hire an agent for upcoming negotiations and will not sign the tender until he sorts that out.

"He's slow playing it because what's most important to him right now is supporting Pat (﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿) through his wedding, handling his charity event at the end of March and then getting into the best shape of his life," Jammal Brown, a mentor to Orlando Brown and former NFL player, told Garafolo.

Handing Brown a big contract is an obvious play considering the Chiefs gave up several draft picks, including a 2021 first-rounder, to acquire the tackle from the Ravens ahead of the 2021 season. With Brown going on to become a mainstay for the Chiefs' revamped offensive line in 2021, a one-year rental was never in the cards.

"He's as dependable as there is," Veach said of Brown on Feb. 1. "We'll certainly work and get him done. We expect him to be our left tackle moving forward."

Brown, 25, didn't miss an offensive snap in each of his 16 starts for the Chiefs. Earning his third straight Pro Bowl bid and his first as a left tackle in 2021, Brown came to Kansas City looking to become a premier LT in the league and delivered with a dependable season.

"He wants to be in Kansas City and wants to sign a long-term deal there," Jammal Brown said. "He wants Kansas City to understand he's the type of player who can be there for the rest of his career. He's a cornerstone left tackle. Orlando has bet on himself and he's had to face adversity The first few games of the season last year, he didn't play well and he felt like he was letting (Chiefs GM) Brett Veach down because Veach took a chance on him and traded away a lot for him. We had a talk and I told him you can't measure heart without adversity. From that point on, he played lights out. That's the kind of left tackle the Chiefs have in Orlando, a guy willing to battle through the adversity."

One of 30 free agents to-be for the Chiefs this summer, including Tyrann Mathieu and Melvin Ingram﻿, Orlando Brown's tag is the first big maneuver ahead of a busy offseason for Kansas City.

His charity event will be a bowling outing and proceeds will go toward providing children with healthier food options, Garafolo reported. Brown's father died from diabetes, his younger brother has diabetes as well, as does his former teammate with the Ravens and close friend Mark Andrews. There are six things Brown wants to accomplish in his career and the biggest goal involves his off-field work.

"He wants to be a Super Bowl champ, a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, a team captain, the highest paid at his position and most importantly, the Walter Payton Man of the Year," Jammal Brown said. "He has a relationship with (Andrew) Whitworth and we both have a lot of respect for (former Chiefs guard) Will Shields and what he did in the community. You can have all those other things on the field, but if you don't have a good heart and are a good person, you're just another player."

Related Content

news

2022 NFL franchise tag tracker: Who received tag ahead of March 8 deadline?

NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to use the franchise or transition tag on prospective free agents. NFL.com is keeping track of all tags used by teams -- and notable ones not used -- ahead of the deadline.
news

49ers hire ESPN analyst Brian Griese as quarterbacks coach

The 49ers have filled out their 2022 coaching staff with a few notable names. San Francisco confirmed Monday that it has hired former Pro Bowl quarterback Brian Griese as its QBs coach and former HC Anthony Lynn as assistant head coach and running backs coach.
news

NFL sets salary cap at $208.2 million per team for 2022 season

The NFL's salary cap is set at $208.2 million per team for the 2022 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely through at least 2022 season for betting on NFL games

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely through the 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season, the NFL announced Monday.
news

Colts TE Jack Doyle announces retirement after nine seasons

Colts tight end ﻿Jack Doyle﻿ is hanging up his cleats. The former Pro Bowler announced Monday that he is retiring after nine seasons.
news

Bengals place franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates

Though it wasn't the news their standout safety was hoping to hear, the Bengals are ensuring a pillar of their defense isn't playing elsewhere in 2022. The Bengals on Monday placed the franchise tag on ﻿Jessie Bates﻿.
news

Von Miller hints at potential reunion with Broncos ahead of free agency

As he prepared to play in Super Bowl LVI for the Rams, Von Miller reiterated that he never wanted to leave the Broncos. In the aftermath of victory, the star linebacker might be preparing a return to Denver. Miller shared a series of social media posts on Monday hinting at a possible reunion with the Broncos.
news

Patriots releasing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy

New England is once again parting ways with veteran linebacker ﻿Kyle Van Noy﻿. The move clears $5 million in salary cap space this year, which gives Bill Belichick additional flexibility heading toward free agency.
news

Colts announce Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship to promote diversity in NFL coaching

The Colts announced on Monday the creation of the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship, a program that will afford diverse and talented football coaching candidates an opportunity to gain valuable experience as they progress in their careers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, March 7

The Panthers have a considerable amount of cap space to address their many needs this offseason, notably at quarterback. They created a bit more room by moving money around with one of their best players.

Carolina announced Monday that it restructured linebacker ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿'s contract.
news

Browns place franchise tag on TE David Njoku

Cleveland placed the franchise tag on David Njoku, Ian Rapoport reports. The move guarantees the veteran TE Njoku just south of $11 million for the 2022 season but might just be a placeholder for a multi-year deal.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW