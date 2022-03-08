Buccaneers using franchise tag on WR ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ for second season in a row

As an unpredictable offseason carries on for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one certainty is that wide receiver Chris Godwin will be back with the team in 2022.

The Bucs will use the franchise tag on Godwin for the second straight year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The two sides were unable to work out a long-term deal but will keep trying, Rapoport added.

Godwin's due roughly $19.18 million in the upcoming season if he and the Bucs can't work out an extension prior to the July 15 deadline.

Tagged wide receivers are due $18.419 million in 2022, but NFL rules mandate a second straight tag for a player costs at least 120% more than said player's previous salary (Godwin made $15.98 million in 2021).

With Godwin getting tagged, that means cornerback Carlton Davis and center Ryan Jensen are headed to free agency.

Currently, the former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ is on the mend from an ACL tear that prematurely ended his 2021 campaign. Over 14 games, Godwin had 1,103 yards receiving on a career-high 98 catches to go with five touchdowns.