Saints to retain Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator under Dennis Allen

The Saints' offense will have some continuity in the first season of the post-Sean Payton era.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Pete Carmichael will remain on Dennis Allen's staff as the team's offensive coordinator. Rapoport added that the Saints conducted several interviews at OC, but elected for staff continuity.

Carmichael has been the Saints' offensive coordinator since New Orleans' Super Bowl-winning 2009 season, but under Payton's watch that unit obviously was heavily influenced by the head coach. The offense now will fully be Carmichael's after he occasionally called plays when Payton was at the helm.