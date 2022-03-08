2022 NFL offseason: Ten quarterbacks worth pursuing via free agency, draft or trade

Trubisky has a 25-13 record as a starter since 2018; his .658 win percentage is sixth-best among quarterbacks in that time span (min. 20 starts), behind only Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. This tells me the physical traits have always been there. Encouragingly, the ex-Bear appears to have spent 2021, his lone season backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo, working on his mentality and approach to playing winning football:





"Going to Buffalo really opened my eyes," Trubisky told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler last month. "After being in Chicago for four years, there was only one way I knew how to do things. [Being] in Buffalo and [having] a different way of doing things, you learn what's possible. It helped me get back to instinctual football and using my talents rather than overthinking.





"You can't be afraid to make mistakes. When guys are playing free, you can be at your best. I wanted to learn how [the Bills] helped Josh, and I saw that firsthand."





The 27-year-old signal-caller appears ready to turn the page and get another chance to become a starter in the NFL. With plenty more to offer, he should get a shot for a team that's looking for competition at the position.